First cohort begins at BHP Potash Academy at Carlton Trail College in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Saskatchewan, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHP and Carlton Trail College are pleased to announce the launch of BHP Potash Academy and its inaugural cohort of trainees.

The first intake of 13 trainees is already participating in on-site orientation at the Jansen mine site this week and will hit the classroom at BHP Potash Academy at Carlton Trail College in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, on January 20.

This eight-month paid traineeship is designed to equip those new to the mining industry with essential skills required for production or maintenance technician roles at the Jansen mine site in Saskatchewan.

The program includes a mix of classroom and theory learning, as well as practical workshop training for hands-on experience. At the end of the program, trainees will earn a Certificate in Mining Essentials, an Applied Certificate in Industrial Mechanics and permanent, full-time employment at the Jansen mine site to contribute to the operation’s long-term success.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Carlton Trail and are thrilled to welcome the Potash Academy’s first cohort. The launch of Potash Academy is an important milestone that will support the long-term success of Jansen and economic growth and participation in the region. We look forward to working with this great group of trainees who bring diverse experience that they can apply to BHP and the mining industry,” said Graham Reynolds, General Manager of Operations, BHP.

“With the launch of this new partnership between our College and BHP, we are bridging the gap between workforce need, classroom learning and the real-world application of skills,” said Amy Yeager, Carlton Trail College President and CEO. “We look forward to delivering this unique initiative that will shape the future of both training and industry.”

“BHP is a strong partner that supports Carlton Trail College and other post-secondary institutions in developing a skilled and representative workforce,” said Minister of Advanced Education Ken Cheveldayoff. “This partnership is a clear demonstration of the success that comes from Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions working with key industry partners to create training opportunities that meet the needs of students and employers in the region.”

The BHP Potash Academy, officially formed in July 2024 by BHP and Carlton Trail College, was created to help kickstart additional career pathways to the mining industry in Saskatchewan. It is an extension of a long-term partnership between BHP and Carlton Trail College that previously delivered pre-apprenticeship and related industry training.

BHP anticipates approximately 5,500 workforce opportunities during construction of the Jansen mine and 900 long-term jobs once operational.

More information on Potash Academy and how to apply can be found at career8.successfactors.com.

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 90,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and Latin America. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, steelmaking coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

About Carlton Trail College

Carlton Trail College is a leading post-secondary institution committed to delivering high-quality education and training that prepares students for success. Emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and community engagement, the College offers a range of academic programs, workforce training, and educational services. With a strong focus on growth, the College is expanding its offerings through the development of a state-of-the-art trades training facility, further enhancing its ability to support the development of skilled professionals for today’s evolving workforce. Further information about Carlton Trail College can be found at: carltontrailcollege.com.

For media inquiries, contact:

Megan Hjulfors, BHP

Media Relations

Tel (403) 605-2314

Jennifer Brooks, Carlton Trail College

Advancement and External Affairs

Tel (306) 682-6851

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/899d5af1-99d4-4ce1-a260-ded8d8947f63