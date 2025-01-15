Fusion Biopsy Market Global Forecast Report to 2029, by Route Type, Product, Application, End User and Region

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fusion Biopsy Market by Route Type, Product, Application, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fusion biopsy market is valued at an estimated USD 0.65 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.91 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The elderly population is causing a rise in age-related health conditions, such as prostate cancer, which predominantly affects older men. As these elderly individuals grows globally, the incidence of prostate cancer is also expected to increase leading to increased demand for advanced diagnostic technologies such as fusion biopsy. The increase in demand is especially seen in areas with older populations, like Europe and North America. These regions have healthcare systems that are better able to use advanced technologies like fusion biopsy.







The equipment segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate in the fusion biopsy market, by product, during the forecast period.



Based on product, the fusion biopsy market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The growth of equipment segment is owing to their ability to combine high-resolution imaging with real-time ultrasound for precise targeting of suspicious lesions. The demand for these equipment is fueled by the increasing prevalence of prostate cancer, the adoption of minimally invasive procedures, and ongoing technological advancements, such as AI integration for better lesion detection, further accelerates the growth of this segment.



In 2023, the prostate cancer segment accounted for the largest share of the fusion biopsy market, by application.



Prostate cancer and other applications make up the application-based segments of the fusion biopsy market. Market share for fusion biopsy was highest in the prostate cancer in 2023. The high incidence of prostate cancer worldwide and the efficiency of fusion biopsy in identifying these clinically relevant malignancies are the primary causes of this high percentage. Improvements in imaging technology and growing awareness of early detection further support this the lead, guaranteeing its sustained market leadership in fusion biopsy.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest growth rate in the fusion biopsy market during the forecast period



The global fusion biopsy market is segmented into six regions - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries. Over the span of the forecast period, the fusion biopsy market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific region. The rising healthcare investments, a growing prevalence of cancers like prostate cancer, and a large aging population vulnerable to cancer contribute to the significant market growth in the Aisa Pacific region during the projected period.

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:



Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), KOELIS (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Eigen Health (US), Focal Healthcare (Canada), Esaote SPA (Italy), MTT GmbH (Germany), MedCom (Germany), UC-CARE Medical Systems (US), Biobot Surgical (Singapore), Canon Inc. (Japan), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage:



In this report, the fusion biopsy market has been categorized based on product (equipment and consumables), end user (hospitals and other end users), route type (transsrectal, transperineal, and other route types), application (prostate cancer and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and the GCC Countries).



Comprehensive information regarding the main drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges influencing the fusion biopsy market's expansion is included in detail in this study. An exhaustive study of the key players in the fusion biopsy market has been done to provide insights into their business profile, products offered, noteworthy strategies, collaborations, and other recent activities pertaining to the market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers: (Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and growing geriatric population, availability of reimbursements and investments by public and private sector, and rising prevalence of minimally invasive surgery), restraints (High cost of fusio biopsy system and alternative methods for fusion biopsy), opportunities (Rise in prevalence of prostate cancer in emerging economies and technological advancements in fusion biopsy devices), and challenges (Paucity of skilled professionals and limited reimbursement in few countries) influencing the growth of the in fusion biopsy market.

Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research development activities, and new product launches in the fusion biopsy market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the fusion biopsy market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fusion biopsy market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), GE Healthcare (US), and KOELIS (France) are among others, in the fusion biopsy market strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $0.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $0.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Fusion Biopsy Market Overview

North America: Fusion Biopsy Market, by Application and Country (2023)

Fusion Biopsy Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Fusion Biopsy Market: Regional Mix (2024-2029)

Fusion Biopsy Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Prostate Cancer and Growing Geriatric Population

Availability of Reimbursements and Investments by Public and Private Sectors

Rising Prevalence of Minimally Invasive Surgery

Restraints

High Costs of Fusion Biopsy Systems

Alternative Methods for Fusion Biopsy

Opportunities

Rise in Prevalence of Prostate Cancer in Emerging Economies

Technological Advancements in Fusion Biopsy Devices

Challenges

Paucity of Skilled Professionals

Limited Reimbursement in Few Countries

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies MRI-Ultrasound Fusion Imaging

Complementary Technologies Liquid Biopsy Digital Droplet PCR Tagged-Amplicon Deep Sequencing



Fusion Biopsy Market, by Route Type

Transrectal Heightened Potential for Serious Infections to Hinder Market Growth

Transperineal Improved Cancer Detection Through Combination of MRI and Ultrasound to Fuel Market Growth



Fusion Biopsy Market, by Application

Prostate Cancer Precise and Reliable Results of Prostate Fusion Biopsy to Accelerate Market Growth



Fusion Biopsy Market, by Product

Equipment Substantial Initial Investments to Ensure Market Growth

Consumables Increasing Application of Innovative Technologies and Methodologies to Propel Market Growth



Fusion Biopsy Market, by End-user

Hospitals Rising Demand for Quick and Accurate Diagnosis to Promote Market Growth

Other End-users

Company Profiles

Key Players

Koninklijke Philips

GE Healthcare

Koelis

Fujifilm Holdings

Canon

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Esaote Spa

Eigen Health

Other Players

Focal Healthcare

MTT GmbH

Medcom

UC-Care Medical Systems

Biobot Surgical

