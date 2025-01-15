Chamberlain Sanchez Immigration Law PLLC is now Chamberlain & Rae PLLC

Seattle, WA , Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chamberlain Sanchez Immigration Law PLLC, a leading immigration law firm with offices in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington, today announced its rebranding to Chamberlain & Rae PLLC. The name change reflects the evolving partnership between founding attorneys Diana Chamberlain and Leta Rae (formerly Sanchez).



Chamberlain & Rae PLLC

"Since our formation in October 2018, our firm has grown and evolved," said Founding Partner and Seattle Immigration Attorney, Diana Chamberlain. "Our new name is streamlined and reflects our collaborative partnership to provide outstanding legal services."

Founding Partner and Bellingham Immigration Attorney, Leta Rae, added, "We are excited to move forward as Chamberlain & Rae PLLC, and to continue to provide effective, hands-on legal representation to our clients."

The firm was again recognized in the 2024 edition of Best Law Firms®, ranked by Best Lawyers®, in the Regional Tier 1 Seattle Immigration Law practice area. Founding Partners, Diana Chamberlain and Leta Rae, were also once again both named to the 2024 Best Lawyers in America list for their work in immigration law.

Chamberlain & Rae PLLC continues to provide a full range of immigration legal services, including family-based applications and consular processing, citizenship, removal defense, and humanitarian protections.

About Chamberlain & Rae PLLC

Chamberlain & Rae PLLC is an immigration law firm with offices in Seattle and Bellingham, Washington. Founded in 2018, the firm provides compassionate and effective legal representation to individuals and families navigating the complexities of U.S. immigration law. The firm's office addresses are:

###

Media Contact

Leta Rae

Chamberlain & Rae PLLC

info@chamberlainrae.com

chamberlainrae.com

















Attachment