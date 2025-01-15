North America Food Service Disposable Market Trends Analysis and Forecasts Report 2025-2030: QSR Growth, Food trucks and Popularity of Online Delivery Services Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Food Service Disposable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Types, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America food service disposable market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.4 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. The strong penetration of quick service restaurants (QSRs), coupled with the rising popularity of online food delivery services, is primarily driving the North American market.







The convenience of ordering food from restaurants with a single tap on mobile phones has been primarily contributing to the growth of online food delivery services across North American countries. Besides, hefty discounts offered by the delivery platforms, along with multiple payment options, have also been a pivotal factor in the expansion of online delivery services and ultimately boosting demand for food service disposables.



The increasing popularity of food trucks, which use disposables for serving food in the U.S., is additionally fueling the market growth. Food trucks are gaining significant traction for the past several years in the U.S. on account of a variety of cuisines offered by them at relatively lower prices as compared to restaurants. Food trucks are large-sized vehicles, which are equipped to prepare and sell food. Food trucks gained considerable attention during the 2008 recession in the U.S. as these were selling food at cheaper rates.



The increasing penetration of sustainable products and packaging, along with the rising awareness regarding environment protection, is driving the market. The government in the region is continuously encouraging businesses to increase the penetration of green packaging and imposing strict restrictions on the use of plastic in disposables. This is another factor projected to support the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key players in the market are focusing on achieving optimal operational costs, enhancing product quality, maximizing production output, and acquisition of small players in order to sustain themselves in the competitive market. Moreover, high investments in R&D for innovating sustainable packaging products including investments in digital printing are a factor considered by the players to compete in the market space.



North America Food Service Disposable Market Report Highlights

Based on material, the fiber-based segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging products

On the basis of application, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The popularity of online food delivery is continuing to grow and in recent years, it has witnessed exponential growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has positively impacted the online food delivery sector. Convenience is one of the important drivers of the increasing popularity of online food delivery

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024 and accounted for a revenue share of over 84.0%. The country is also projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Extensive penetration of quick-service restaurants, which are the main consumers of food service disposables, primarily contributed to the high growth of the U.S. market

Prominent players operating in the market are aiming to adopt sustainable packaging solutions or green packaging. The market players including Graphic Packaging International LLC and Sonoco Products Company are using recycled material from waste products for their end-use disposable products.

Companies Featured

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Sabert Corporation

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

Inteplast Group

Anchor Packaging LLC

Carlisle FoodService Products

Georgia-Pacific

Amhil

Printpack.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered North America





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Information Procurement

1.3.1. Purchased Database

1.3.2. Internal Database

1.3.3. Secondary Materials & Third-Party Perspectives

1.3.4. Primary Research

1.4. Information Analysis

1.4.1. Data Analysis Models

1.5. Market Information & Data Visualization

1.6. Data Validation & Publishing



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. North America Food Service Disposable Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. North America Food Service Disposable Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Types Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Material Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Material Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Plastic

4.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.1.1.2. PP

4.1.1.3. PE

4.1.1.4. EPS

4.1.2. Paper & Paperboard

4.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.1.3. Metal

4.1.4. Fiber Based



Chapter 5. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Types Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Types Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Platters

5.1.2. Cups & Lids

5.1.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.1.2.2. PP Based

5.1.2.3. PET Based

5.1.2.4. EPS Based

5.1.3. Trays & Containers

5.1.4. Bowls

5.1.5. Bags

5.1.6. Boxes & Cartons

5.1.7. Cutlery



Chapter 6. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Food Service

6.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.1.1.2. Full Service

6.1.1.3. Quick Service

6.1.1.4. Others

6.1.2. Online

6.1.3. Institutional



Chapter 7. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Distribution Channel Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

7.1. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.1.1. Corporate Distributors

7.1.1.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.1.1.2. Direct Distribution

7.1.1.3. GPO

7.1.1.4. Individual Distributor

7.1.2. Individual Distributors

7.1.3. GPO

7.1.4. Direct Distribution



Chapter 8. North America Food Service Disposable Market Country Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

8.1. Country Snapshot

8.2. North America Food Service Disposable Market: Country Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Vendor Landscape

9.2.1. Company Categorization

9.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

9.3. Competitive Dynamics

9.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

9.3.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

9.4. Company Profiles

