New Book THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING MEN Rewrites the Hegemonic Norms of Western Masculinity

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a career therapist and social worker, Dr. Ryan J. Seidlitz has seen firsthand the damaging effects of a rigid, narrow and unimaginative masculinity on men and a society as a whole. After spending the past decade working with the incarcerated population, Dr. Seidlitz felt compelled to address the importance of men working from a different entering point in connecting with the gift of feeling and reconstruct a healthier definition of manhood in new book.

In “The Incredible Shrinking Men,” men are taught how to return to their humanity through healing approaches focused on connecting with and embracing emotion they have long been taught to suppress. Calling for a more compassionate form of masculinity, where men view emotions and vulnerability not as weaknesses but as teachers to guide them toward a new form of identity, Dr. Seidlitz encourages readers to listen and learn what it really means to be a man. “I want men to realize that embracing their emotion and vulnerability is actually a life source,” Dr. Seidlitz says. “Our pain, anger, and loss provide excellent curriculum, and if we allow ourselves to connect with our emotions, we will find purpose and begin to heal.”

“The Incredible Shrinking Men” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Ryan J. Seidlitz is a therapist, social worker, and adjunct professor. He holds a Doctor of Social Work from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in clinical counseling from Pacific University. With extensive experience serving traumatized populations and diverse groups of people, including the incarcerated, his expertise lies in handling high-risk situations, trauma informed practice, mindfulness, self-compassion, and deconstructing hegemonic masculinity norms. In his free time, he enjoys all things baseball and Portland Trail Blazers, road trips in the Pacific northwest, camping, meditation, playing tennis and ping pong, reading and more reading, diving into his new love of writing, a foodie at heart and looking for new restaurants, and taking walks at his local park. Ryan lives in Portland, Oregon.

For more information about the author and his work, please follow him on Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dr. Ryan J. Seidlitz

ryanseidlitz19@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Ryan J. Seidlitz

Attachment