CoinW and Alibaba Cloud Collaborate for Web3 Innovation at Alibaba Cloud Web3 Cloud Day

Dubai, UAE, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, a leading digital asset exchange, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud to enhance digital assets infrastructure. This collaboration was a focal point at the Alibaba Cloud Web3 Cloud Day on January 14, 2025, where industry leaders gathered to discuss the pressing challenges and exciting opportunities within the digital assets landscape.





Addressing the Challenges of Digital Assets Infrastructure

The digital asset ecosystem is evolving rapidly, yet it faces significant hurdles, particularly in the areas of security, compliance, and scalability. During the event, Nassar Al Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinW, will address these challenges head-on. “As we navigate the complexities of digital assets infrastructure, our partnership with Alibaba Cloud is pivotal. Together, we are committed to building foundational systems and protocols that not only support scalability and security but also foster innovation in the Web3 space,” said Al Achkar.

Tech for Innovation: Building a Secure Future

The collaboration between CoinW and Alibaba Cloud aims to create a reliable and secure cloud infrastructure tailored specifically for Web3 applications. This initiative will focus on developing essential technologies that enhance user experience while ensuring compliance with evolving regulatory standards.

Key components of this initiative include:

· Foundational Systems: Establishing robust frameworks that support decentralized applications (dApps) and other blockchain-based solutions.

· Advanced Protocols: Creating protocols that enhance interoperability between various blockchain networks, facilitating smoother transactions and data sharing.

· Security Enhancements: Implementing state-of-the-art security measures to safeguard user assets and data against potential threats.

2024 in Review: Milestones and Achievements at CoinW

As we reflect on 2024, CoinW has made significant strides in its global expansion efforts. The company has successfully established localized trading service centers in key markets such as Hong Kong, Australia, the Middle East, and East Asian regions. These expansions not only enhance accessibility for users but also demonstrate CoinW’s commitment to fostering a global trading community.

Additionally, CoinW has rolled out major product upgrades with the launch of CoinW 2.0 and PropW, which offer enhanced features designed to improve trading efficiency and user engagement. The recent partnership with CoinCover further strengthens CoinW's security framework, providing users with peace of mind through comprehensive insurance coverage for their digital assets.

Navigating the Future of Digital Assets Infrastructure

As we look towards 2025, CoinW recognizes that the regulated exchange landscape will continue to face significant challenges. However, these challenges also present immense opportunities for innovation and growth. The event will explore critical themes such as:

· Evolving Regulatory Frameworks: Understanding how new regulations impact security measures and risk mitigation strategies for exchanges.

· Scalability and Infrastructure Innovation: Addressing the need for scalable solutions that accommodate institutional migration and market maturity.

· Globalization and Localized Compliance: Ensuring a seamless user experience while adhering to local regulations through education and outreach initiatives.

Al Achkar emphasized the importance of collaboration in overcoming these challenges: “As we look towards 2025, we believe that collaboration among regulators, exchanges, financial institutions, and technology providers is essential. Our goal is to create a secure and efficient infrastructure that serves users globally while adhering to the highest standards of regulation.”

A Collaborative and Secure Future for Digital Assets

In conclusion, CoinW remains steadfast in its commitment to navigating the complexities of the digital asset landscape with a focus on security, compliance, and innovation. Together with Alibaba Cloud and other industry stakeholders, CoinW looks forward to shaping a future where digital assets can thrive in a safe and regulated environment.

About CoinW

CoinW is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to providing secure, innovative, and user-friendly trading solutions. With seven years of industry experience, CoinW continues to push the boundaries of digital asset trading.



