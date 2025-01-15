BendPak Supercharges Its Sales, Marketing and Product Development Teams

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vehicle service equipment and consumer products manufacturer BendPak Inc. kicks off 2025 with enhancements to its management team. Sean Price moves to a newly created position as director of quality control, product development and management for the Special Products Division. David Reunert joins BendPak to take over for Price as director of sales operations. And Tyler Rex rejoins the company in a new position as senior director of marketing.

“Over the last 60 years, BendPak has built a reputation for listening to our customers and developing innovative products they can count on to keep them safe, comfortable, and efficient at work and at play,” says Jeff Kritzer, BendPak president and CEO. “Strengthening our leadership team in key areas helps us continue to meet our diverse customer needs around the globe.”

Sean Price

Price is a seasoned professional with more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience. He joined BendPak in January 2023 and has been integral to its sales growth over the last two years. In his new role, he’ll manage the complete lifecycle of new products, from planning and launch to ensuring long-term success. He’s also charged with implementing and overseeing quality assurance programs, driving continuous improvement initiatives, and managing the quality control team to meet or exceed customer expectations.

David Reunert

Reunert will lead BendPak’s sales and revenue teams. Originally from South Africa, he immigrated to the United States with his family as a child. He started working with his dad on summer breaks when he was 9 years old and launched his first business when he was just 13. Ironically for someone who didn’t yet have a driver’s license, his company, Auto-Consultants USA, assisted executives with finding, purchasing and leasing vehicles. While in college, the startup bug bit Reunert again, and he founded a daily-deals platform for high school and college students that evolved into an IoT concept called National Galactic.

Reunert later went to work for a number of luxury automotive dealers, setting sales records over the next 15 years. Most recently, he served as region director for Putnam Leasing Company, helping develop and scale private leasing operations across the western United States.

Tyler Rex

Rex has more than 15 years’ experience in digital marketing and demand generation across both global enterprises and startup environments. He was BendPak director of digital marketing from 2016 to 2022, playing a pivotal role in elevating the company’s significant digital presence through e-commerce strategies, digital advertising, content creation, and SEO. For the last two years, he served as head of demand generation and digital marketing for 3D printing company Nexa3D, spearheading high-impact strategies that significantly increased brand awareness and revenue. As senior director of marketing, he will lead digital, print, video and social media marketing across all BendPak brands and product lines.

Price, Reunert and Rex are all based at BendPak’s corporate headquarters in Agoura Hills, California.

About BendPak

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak®, Ranger®, Autostacker®, QuickJack®, Cool Boss®, GrandPrix®, JackPak®, MaxJax®, and Ergochair™. Its collective range of products includes car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, wheel aligners, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, and other equipment. Visit www.bendpak.com for more information or call 800-253-2363.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84e23287-832b-4d33-85c2-78a225b0fa49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f5e205b-c046-4410-8bac-ab2e9a0019e5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab6d6562-de56-492f-a094-f6d28c8b0b31