Common Sense Networks Launches AI Journey Partner Council to Shape the Future of a Safe Kid Advertising Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Common Sense Networks, a pioneer in digital media and technology for kids and families, proudly announces the launch of the AI Journey Partner Council. In line with Common Sense Media’s mandate as a public benefit corporation to marry purpose with profit in all it does, this pioneering council brings together industry leaders, including Crayola, Moose Toys, PowerPhyl, and Deloitte to help create a safe and ethical advertising ecosystem for children. This initiative uses SENSICALMATCH.AI™, an innovative hybrid human + AI AdTech solution developed with the power of Deloitte’s comprehensive AI capabilities, Converge by Deloitte platforms, and Trustworthy AI framework, and is powered by Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The AI Journey Partner Council will provide invaluable perspectives and guidance in collaboration with Common Sense Networks on the responsible development and implementation of SENSICALMATCH.AI™, a hybrid human and AI AdTech solution designed to revolutionize contextual content targeting for brands to reach kids and families at scale.

“This council marks a transformative step forward in our mission to safeguard kids’ digital experiences,” said Eric Berger, CEO of Common Sense Networks. “By working together, we can ensure SENSICALMATCH.AI™ continues to set new standards for safe, responsible, and effective advertising in the digital age.” This scalable platform enhances brand message delivery across YouTube, Connected TV (CTV), and Common Sense Networks’ consumer offerings, including Sensical streaming apps and channels, maintaining relevance and appropriateness for young audiences.

The council will provide insights and feedback on the development and implementation of SENSICALMATCH.AI™ to ensure it provides maximum reach and efficiency while being compliant and effective. Cory Gordon, VP Digital Media PowerPhyl Media Solutions, “We are honored to participate in the AI Partner Council, our participation is an example of how we are constantly working to ensure brand safety for our clients while delivering scale and efficiency. This new tool will provide a cutting-edge solution for our clients in the ever-expanding landscape of YouTube content.”

Brands can achieve reach and engagement with confidence that their messaging only will be associated with content that is both safe and suitable for children and families. Katherine Resto, Senior Director, Media Moose Toys said, “As advocates for safe digital experiences for children, we're excited to collaborate on advancing the responsible use of AI technology to elevate standards in digital content targeting." SENSICALMATCH.AI™ will be deployed early this year.

The AI Journey Partner Council is poised to make a lasting impact on the kids' media landscape by ensuring that ads shown to children align with the highest standards of safety, relevance, and educational value.

Common Sense Networks (CSN) offers a beacon of clarity for families, marketers, platforms and creators to confidently navigate the kids’ digital ecosystem. An unwavering commitment to safety, age-appropriateness, and engagement makes CSN the TOP CHOICE for families and businesses. At the core of CSN’s offering is SENSICALSPARK™, a proprietary content assessment tool and evaluation process. The critically acclaimed Sensical platform, a topic-based, algorithm-free streaming OTT destination using child development data and insights, provides a wide array of kids and family on-demand apps, FAST channels, and subscription channels. Recognized as a Fast Company World Changing Idea and an “Essential Kids’ App” in the App Store, Sensical is available on popular streaming platforms, mobile devices, and smart TVs. Using child development data and insights, CSN’s best-in-class business solutions set the industry standard from hybrid human + AI hyper contextual content targeting to content moderation and curation for media entities like TikTok and YouTube; creator optimization to family educational resources, and content certification. CSN is a for-profit affiliate of Common Sense Media, the most trusted source of entertainment and technology recommendations for families. Follow us @commonsensenets and @sensicaltv on X and Instagram

Contact:

Sharon Cohen, CMO

Common Sense Networks

scohen@commonsensenetworks.com