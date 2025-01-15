U.S. Electric Mobility Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Accell, Airwheel Technology, Derby Bicycle, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Invacare, Segway & Lightning Motorcycles

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Voltage, By Battery, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. electric mobility market size is expected to reach USD 171.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2025 to 2030.
A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, especially e-scooters among the youth, quick urbanization, and increasing purchasing capacity in the country are expected to significantly increase the demand for electric mobility in the U.S., thereby supporting the market growth. Furthermore, growing concerns about the rapidly rising carbon footprint and greenhouse gases from the transportation and automotive industries are encouraging state and country-level regulatory bodies to set up policies that promote the adoption of energy-efficient vehicles.
An increasing number of governments are setting regulations, objectives, and policies for electric vehicle deployment, signaling OEMs and other industry stakeholders to actively participate in the industry, and building confidence based on mobilizing investments and policy frameworks. For instance, the Alliance for Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), including the European region and its countries, Canadian provinces, and several states in the U.S., has announced that it will strive to make all passenger vehicle sales in the jurisdiction of the member countries and states ZEVs by 2050.
Some of the dominant players in the market are Accell Group, Airwheel Holding, Derby Cycle, Harkey-Davidson, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Lohia Auto Industries, and Ninebot Ltd. These players focus on new product launches and partnerships and collaboration to enhance their offerings and geographic presence. For instance, in January 2021, Ninebot Ltd. announced a new e-scooter, Ninebot S Max, with steering wheels. It includes hand control steering wheels and a display unit. The built-in display helps riders monitor the scooter's speed in real-time.
U.S. Electric Mobility Market Report Highlights
- The e-car segment dominated the market with 83.5% revenue share in 2024, primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for EVs as a sustainable transportation option.
- The 24V segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to its widespread application in various EV models.
- The Li-Ion segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to its established reputation for efficiency and performance in EVs.
- The NiMh segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as advancements in battery technologies enhance their performance and reduce costs.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. U.S. Electric Mobility Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Industry Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. U.S. Electric Mobility Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. U.S. Electric Mobility Market, By Product: Key Takeaways
4.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.3.1. E-scooter
4.3.2. E-bicycle
4.3.3. E-skateboard
4.3.4. E-motorcycle
4.3.5. E-car
4.3.6. E-wheelchair
Chapter 5. U.S. Electric Mobility Market: Voltage Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Electric Mobility Market, By Voltage: Key Takeaways
5.2. Voltage Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Voltage, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
5.3.1. 24V
5.3.2. 36V
5.3.3. 48V
5.3.4. Greater than 48V
Chapter 6. U.S. Electric Mobility Market: Battery Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Electric Mobility Market, By Battery: Key Takeaways
6.2. Battery Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Battery, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
6.3.1. Sealed Lead Acid
6.3.2. NiMh
6.3.3. Li-Ion
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Company Market Positioning
7.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
- Accell Group
- Airwheel Technology Holding (USA) Co., Ltd.
- Derby Bicycle
- Harley-Davidson
- Honda Motor Co. Ltd.
- Invacare Holdings
- Segway
- Lightning Motorcycles
- Nissan Motor Co.
- BMW
