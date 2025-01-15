U.S. Electric Mobility Market Analysis Report 2025-2030, Featuring Profiles of Accell, Airwheel Technology, Derby Bicycle, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Invacare, Segway & Lightning Motorcycles

Dublin, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Voltage, By Battery, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. electric mobility market size is expected to reach USD 171.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2025 to 2030.

A surge in the adoption of electric vehicles, especially e-scooters among the youth, quick urbanization, and increasing purchasing capacity in the country are expected to significantly increase the demand for electric mobility in the U.S., thereby supporting the market growth. Furthermore, growing concerns about the rapidly rising carbon footprint and greenhouse gases from the transportation and automotive industries are encouraging state and country-level regulatory bodies to set up policies that promote the adoption of energy-efficient vehicles.







An increasing number of governments are setting regulations, objectives, and policies for electric vehicle deployment, signaling OEMs and other industry stakeholders to actively participate in the industry, and building confidence based on mobilizing investments and policy frameworks. For instance, the Alliance for Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV), including the European region and its countries, Canadian provinces, and several states in the U.S., has announced that it will strive to make all passenger vehicle sales in the jurisdiction of the member countries and states ZEVs by 2050.



Some of the dominant players in the market are Accell Group, Airwheel Holding, Derby Cycle, Harkey-Davidson, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Invacare Corporation, Lohia Auto Industries, and Ninebot Ltd. These players focus on new product launches and partnerships and collaboration to enhance their offerings and geographic presence. For instance, in January 2021, Ninebot Ltd. announced a new e-scooter, Ninebot S Max, with steering wheels. It includes hand control steering wheels and a display unit. The built-in display helps riders monitor the scooter's speed in real-time.



U.S. Electric Mobility Market Report Highlights

The e-car segment dominated the market with 83.5% revenue share in 2024, primarily due to the increasing consumer preference for EVs as a sustainable transportation option.

The 24V segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to its widespread application in various EV models.

The Li-Ion segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2024 due to its established reputation for efficiency and performance in EVs.

The NiMh segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as advancements in battery technologies enhance their performance and reduce costs.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.74 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $171.87 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



