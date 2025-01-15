Pixalate Releases Q4 2024 Global Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Mapping Reports for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV: 193 Bundle IDs Mapped to Samsung TV Plus

Pixalate’s research reveals 18% of estimated CTV ad spend across all 4 platforms went to non-standard App IDs (Bundle IDs) in Q4 2024; 107 Bundle IDs mapped to Sling TV on Roku devices, according to Pixalate’s data

London, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q4 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports for Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV.

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around targeting and measurement, creating a vulnerability ad fraudsters can exploit.

Key Findings in Pixalate’s Q4 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Report

Roku:

  • Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 21% of global open programmatic ad spend went to non-standard Bundle IDs, requiring to be mapped to an App Store ID
  • App Bundle IDs: 29% of apps are referred to 2+ Bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Amazon Fire TV:

  • Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 12% of global open programmatic ad spend went to non-standard Bundle IDs, requiring to be mapped to an App Store ID
  • App Bundle IDs: 35% of apps are referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Samsung Smart TV:

  • Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 10% of global open programmatic ad spend went to non-standard Bundle IDs, requiring to be mapped to an App Store ID
  • App Bundle IDs: 22% of apps are referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Apple TV:

  • Estimated Open Programmatic Ad Spend: 5% of global open programmatic ad spend went to non-standard Bundle IDs, requiring to be mapped to an App Store ID
  • App Bundle IDs: 32% of apps are referred to by 2+ Bundle IDs in the open programmatic ad supply chain

Roku Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q4 2024

App NameApp Store ID# of Bundle IDs
Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream46041107 (+8% QoQ Change)
Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports4346583 (+0)
Xumo Play9606536 (+13%)
Pluto TV - Free Movies/Shows7451918 (+0%)
FilmRise4543711 (-8%)


Apple TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q4 2024

App NameApp Store ID# of Bundle IDs
Sling: Live TV, Sports & News94507736016 (+7% QoQ Change)
Pluto TV: Watch Movies/Live TV7517128847 (-36%)
Xumo Play: Stream TV & Movies10683379787 (-13%)
Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports9054014346 (+0%)
AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies10251205686 (+20%)


Amazon Fire TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q4 2024

App NameApp Store ID# of Bundle IDs
Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + FreestreamB00ODC5N8046 (-8% QoQ Change)
Xumo PlayB07Q7N4GZG34 (+36%)
Pluto TV - Watch Free Movies, Shows and Live TVB00KDSGIPK16 (+33%)
Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & NewsB019DCHDZK14 (-13%)
Discovery GO - Fire TVB06XJMH3QG12 (+20%)


Samsung Smart TV Apps Referred to by the Most Bundle IDs in Q4 2024

App NameApp Store ID# of Bundle IDs
SAMSUNG TV PLUSG15147002586193 (+89% QoQ Change)
Sling TV: Live TV, Sports, News + FreestreamG1719801004140 (+14%)
Pluto TVG1513600240814 (-18%)
Fubo: Watch Live TV & SportsG1906801261913 (-13%)
Xumo PlayG1630000859310 (-9%)


Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, improving the accuracy of tracking, measurement, and reporting.

Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for using app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support and information for Channel and Network Objects to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across over 6,000 Connected TV (CTV) apps and 6.9 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV devices in Q4 2024 to compile this research.

Download Pixalate’s CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform for privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and data intelligence in the digital ad supply chain. Founded in 2012, Pixalate’s platform is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Q4 2024 CTV Bundle ID Mapping Reports (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends in the time period studied. Per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also, per the MRC, “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

 

            








        

            

                

                    
