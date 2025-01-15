The Sundogs to Host The Tom Petty Show at Variety Playhouse on 2/1, Supporting ALS Research

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beloved local rock n’ roll band The Sundogs have announced their 12th annual Tom Petty Show, will be held Saturday, Feb. 1 at Variety Playhouse in the historic Little Five Points neighborhood of Atlanta. The show celebrates the songs of genre legend Tom Petty, played with love, faith, and originality by The Sundogs —an Atlanta-based group led by Lee and Will Haraway, Jon Harris and Kevin Thomas since 2001.

For the second consecutive year, the show will benefit Hop On A Cure, which was founded by Gainesville native and current area resident John Driskell Hopkins (Hop), and his wife Jennifer, following his diagnosis with ALS (commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) in 2021. Hopkins is a multi-GRAMMY® Award-winning founding member and songwriter of Zac Brown Band. The Hopkins’ decided to use his public platform as an opportunity to increase ALS awareness and to raise funds to enable new research to find ways to treat, prevent and cure this fatal disease, which currently has no known cure.

“Our Uncle John Wellons passed from ALS when we were in college, and we will always remember the grace and courage he showed until the very last moment of his life,” said Will Haraway. “Hop has been a friend and inspiration to us throughout his career, and his attitude and positivity definitely reminds us of that time. It’s our honor and pleasure to help support Hop On A Cure and the ALS cause.”

This year’s show will feature guest appearances from Mike Mattison, vocalist in the Grammy-award winning Tedeschi Trucks Band; singer-songwriter David Ryan Harris, noted for his work with John Mayer, Nelly, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Dave Matthews, and Santana; guitarist Dave Yoke, former bandmember for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dr. John; alongside local Atlanta legends Bradley Cole Smith and Mike Rizzi.

Support by buying tickets here: https://www.axs.com/events/741103/the-sundogs-present-the-tom-petty-show-tickets

…and check out a killer video right here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/DBIUekV7QDA?feature=share

About The Sundogs

Brothers Lee and Will Haraway formed The Sundogs in Atlanta, GA in 2001 and quickly earned recognition for the melodic Americana Rock and Roll sound of their records and especially for their high-energy live shows. The Haraway’s' pristine harmony, along with the passionate delivery of third songwriter and lead guitarist Jon Harris, keyboardist Kevin Thomas, drummer Jeff Mills and bassist Scott Williams provide the backbone of their sound: achingly beautiful melodies and lyrics featuring stories that alternate between tragic, hilarious and throw-your-fist-in-the-air badassery. This is America’s Band. Visit www.sundogs.net .

About Hop On A Cure Foundation

Hop On A Cure started in 2022 after John Driskell Hopkins of Zac Brown Band was diagnosed with ALS. ALS is consistently one of the most underfunded diseases for research. Because of that, not much significant progress has been made since Lou Gehrig passed away from the disease in 1941. The mission of the foundation is to support research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope. For more information about Hop On A Cure visit www.hoponacure.org.