Bitcoin Opportunity Fund To Raise $50M For Second Fund

Following the Success of its First Fund, Team Launches Fund II to Help High Net-Worth Investors Capitalize on Growth in the Bitcoin Ecosystem

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, a hedge fund seeking to generate higher risk-adjusted returns through diversification into the Bitcoin ecosystem, has announced its intention to raise $50 million for its second fund, Fund II.

Following the success of its first fund, Fund II plans to capitalize on the team’s access to larger deal flow across public and private Bitcoin and Bitcoin-adjacent companies, including public and private equities and special situations.

“It’s still very much early days in this fast-growing sector,” said David Foley, Co-Managing Partner. “We will continue to see rapid growth as verticals like financial services, technology infrastructure, energy markets, and creator economies integrate Bitcoin into the ecosystem.”

James Lavish, Co-Managing Partner, added: “Our funds provide high net-worth investors access to the upside of Bitcoin, while leveraging our expertise and years of experience to make good, thoughtful, strategic investments into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Our team is comprised of experienced investors with more than 150-years of cumulative experience as investors and entrepreneurs who are all deeply rooted in the Bitcoin community.”

Investments in the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund are open only to (i) "accredited investors," as that term is defined in Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and (ii) "qualified clients," as that term is defined in Rule 205-3 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended.

About the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund

The Bitcoin Opportunity Fund’s seasoned investment team invests in public and private opportunities in the Bitcoin Ecosystem. It seeks to generate risk-adjusted returns by diversifying across this rapidly growing asset class.

Investors can learn more at http://www.bitcoinopportunity.fund

Contact

Founder

Kris Conesa

C-Suite Media Strategies

kconesa@csuitepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44e93e9e-1794-4277-9be4-da445a4f093b