Multi Cancer Early Detection Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $2.86 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 17% with Liquid Biopsy Segment Leading

The global multi cancer early detection market size is expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17% from 2025 to 2030

The need for providing effective ways to detect cancer at an early stage so that the right treatment can be given and the rising prevalence of cancer and multiple forms are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The requirement for early detection diagnostics, which facilitates simple disease management and subsequently lowers the death rate, drives the overall market.







Multi cancer early detection (MCED) tests are designed to find tumors in the body even when a patient is asymptomatic. To determine whether there is a high probability that a person has cancer, they simultaneously evaluate several signals. Although numerous tests are being developed to detect cancer at an early stage, the first MCED screening test was just recently made available in the U.S. as a lab-developed test. For instance, in July 2022, GRAIL's Galleri was made available as an LDT at Mercy, St. Louis. Furthermore, MCED screening tests are being developed by Exact Sciences and Freenome, and GRAIL's Galleri test is being marketed without payer coverage with the claim that it can detect up to fifty different forms.



Studies show that MCED tests have a higher sensitivity for detecting later-stage or advanced than for detecting earlier stages, which are more treatable and occasionally curable. Additionally, it was found that the tests were highly specific, which made it extremely unlikely that they would give a positive result for someone who did not have cancer. To meet the demand for early diagnosis, ongoing research is still being done in the field of developing MCED.



The major players in the market assert that they can identify as few as two or three different cancer types or as many as fifty. They are focusing on the growth and development of these screening tests and faster commercialization. For instance, in December 2020, Singlera Genomics raised $150 million in Series B funding for the development, marketing, and promotion of its MCED tests. GRAIL launched a pilot project with Point32Health, making Point32Health the first commercial plan for health to include MCED tests.



Multi Cancer Early Detection Market Report Highlights

The gene panel, LDT, & others segment led the market and accounted for a share of 91.28% in 2024. The growth of the segment is attributed to the non-requirement of FDA approval for the utilization of LDT in diagnostic laboratories.

The liquid biopsy segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of players receiving funding from investors for the development of new tests.

The hospitals end-use segment led the market with a share of 48.44% in 2024. This is attributed to the growing preference of hospitals for care due to the availability of various services under one roof.

Asia Pacific multi cancer early detection market is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to a significantly improving healthcare infrastructure, a growing population, and a rising number of local companies entering the market

Multi Cancer Early Detection Competitive Landscape

Illumina, Inc.

GRAIL, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

FOUNDATION MEDICINE, INC.

AnchorDx

Guardant Health

Burning Rock Biotech Limited

GENECAST

Beijing Lyman Juntai International Medical Technology Development Co.

Freenome Holdings, Inc

Elypta AB

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.12 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.86 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Primary Sources

1.10. Objectives



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Type outlook

2.2.2. End use outlook

2.2.3. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of cancer

3.2.1.2. Extensive R&D for the development of MCED

3.2.1.3. Need to develop diagnostic options that can detect cancer at an early stage

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Collection of adequate safety and efficacy data for regulatory approval

3.3. Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Global Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Liquid Biopsy

4.6. Gene Panel, LDT, and Others



Chapter 5. Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. End Use Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Global Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market by End Use Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the following

5.5. Hospitals

5.6. Diagnostic Laboratories



Chapter 6. Multi Cancer Early Detection (MCED) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Regional Market Dashboard

6.3. Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024



