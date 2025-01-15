Societe Generale: Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

 | Source: Société Générale Société Générale

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Regulated Information

Paris, 15 January 2025

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of Societe Generale.

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 31 December 2024:

  • 0 share
  • € 5,429,174.00

As a reminder:

  • on the date of signing the liquidity account, i.e 22 August 2011 the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
    • 0 share
    • € 170,000,000.00

  • the amendment of 19 December 2018 to the liquidity account reduced these resources to:

    • 0 share
    • € 5,000,000.00

  • as of 30 June 2024, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

    • 15 000 shares
    • € 4,962,098.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 01 July to 31 December 2024 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
01/07/2024793 00013 00068 340,00309 400,00
02/07/2024571212 5004 000280 987,5090 292,00
03/07/20246242 00015 20045 160,00347 274,40
04/07/2024162510 10010 400236 895,50244 223,20
05/07/2024555713 50013 500316 885,50317 290,50
08/07/202436911 5002 500270 342,0058 837,50
09/07/202454113 500500309 622,5011 605,00
10/07/202413542 11916 11948 491,20371 575,19
11/07/2024397013 30020 950308 028,00487 045,60
12/07/2024343911 00011 350257 950,00266 622,85
15/07/2024333512 50012 200293 162,50286 492,60
16/07/202417217 1007 400165 096,30172 701,20
17/07/2024302710 00010 000235 700,00236 030,00
18/07/2024346418 10015 800433 911,30379 200,00
19/07/2024356817 75019 750420 124,75468 134,25
22/07/2024424214 80015 100353 853,20361 146,70
23/07/2024293515 20014 700365 164,80353 432,10
24/07/2024434813 60013 500324 740,80323 338,50
25/07/2024435516 50016 800387 123,00395 539,20
26/07/2024382912 00012 300286 824,00294 621,90
29/07/2024521518 0002 600429 318,0062 556,00
30/07/202417654 25019 650101 732,25469 242,00
31/07/2024547722 00021 700525 404,00519 801,80
07/2024784881274 319289 0196 464 857,106 826 402,49
01/08/20241103237 05013 075830 253,45296 371,03
02/08/202443616 000775335 984,0016 178,90
05/08/202410014034 00033 500675 580,00670 067,00
06/08/2024713920 03015 030405 667,59305 109,00
07/08/202434609 62122 121198 269,57456 621,68
08/08/2024536317 10022 600346 873,50459 864,80
09/08/202442299 3989 398192 480,44193 335,66
12/08/202436317 6687 668157 155,66157 608,07
13/08/202425276 5006 500133 146,00133 490,50
14/08/202426306 7916 791139 901,39140 397,13
15/08/20249432 00016 50042 068,00343 959,00
16/08/202417507 5007 500157 822,50158 122,50
19/08/202426217 0857 085149 649,37150 265,77
20/08/202424246 3376 337133 336,82134 040,22
21/08/202423454 46712 46794 928,22264 337,80
22/08/202436276 3086 308134 240,55134 499,18
23/08/202417263 5006 50074 816,00139 210,50
26/08/2024321211 0005 000235 488,00107 050,00
27/08/202414332 50010 00053 790,00215 420,00
28/08/2024547817 50017 500378 297,50378 507,50
29/08/2024263110 00010 000217 290,00217 290,00
30/08/2024451310 00010 000218 430,00218 450,00
08/2024863860252 355252 6555 305 468,555 290 196,24


DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
02/09/2024404922 00022 000479 600,00479 688,00
03/09/2024684626 00026 000560 690,00561 496,00
04/09/2024876523 00023 000490 222,00490 981,00
05/09/202410410430 00030 000661 710,00662 370,00
06/09/2024626530 00030 000655 890,00657 000,00
09/09/2024495925 50022 500564 289,50498 352,50
10/09/2024824521 50018 500470 506,00405 779,00
11/09/2024585734 00035 000744 090,00767 620,00
12/09/2024586825 00030 000553 500,00664 440,00
13/09/2024436824 00024 000532 632,00532 656,00
16/09/2024424023 00023 000510 968,00511 428,00
17/09/2024565625 00025 000564 525,00565 025,00
18/09/2024765125 50025 500576 376,50577 065,00
19/09/2024706730 00030 000685 890,00686 370,00
20/09/2024512522 50015 500512 122,50353 245,00
23/09/2024481317 5002 500384 317,5054 792,50
24/09/202427724 02526 02590 011,08581 268,38
25/09/2024352918 75018 750414 375,00415 312,50
26/09/20245910940 00040 000906 640,00908 400,00
27/09/2024374121 19621 196485 261,22485 155,24
30/09/2024876227 00020 000603 612,00447 000,00
09/20241 2391 191515 471508 47111 447 228,3011 305 444,12
01/10/2024432723 00020 000507 495,00442 260,00
02/10/2024507812 50022 500275 300,00497 160,00
03/10/2024927030 00025 000655 410,00546 525,00
04/10/2024728815 30020 300341 373,60451 472,00
07/10/2024394322 00022 000497 090,00497 662,00
08/10/2024344917 60017 600397 531,20398 428,80
09/10/2024598924 50024 500558 771,50559 506,50
10/10/2024556922 00022 000506 770,00507 188,00
11/10/2024705926 50026 500612044612 759,50
14/10/20249410831 90031 900735 741,60736 762,40
15/10/2024849135 50035 500819 659,50819 801,50
16/10/2024808230 00025 000696 330,00580 375,00
17/10/2024545127 20027 200641 267,20639 608,00
18/10/2024548028 50033 500683 316,00802 023,50
21/10/2024522413 8706 370332 103,28152 981,92
22/10/202447737 80015 300184 805,40364 155,30
23/10/2024678823 24723 247555 952,01556 161,23
24/10/2024512912 5006 500300 050,00156 266,50
25/10/2024577620 00020 000476 240,00476 720,00
28/10/2024837520 00021 000475 180,00499 443,00
29/10/2024524910 00010 000239 470,00240 300,00
30/10/202413619136 00036 000847 872,00848 448,00
31/10/202418818760 00065 0001 549 560,001 681 550,00
10/20241 6131 776549 917556 91712 889 332,2913 067 558,15


DATENUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONSNUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONSQUANTITY OF PURCHASEQUANTITY OF SALETOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNTTOTAL SOLD AMOUNT
01/11/202410314042 50042 5001 161 015,001 161 992,50
04/11/202411912140 00040 0001 084 120,001 084 760,00
05/11/2024644225 00025 000670 800,00671 250,00
06/11/2024683534 00027 000927 724,00731 619,00
07/11/2024855338 57132 5711 036 055,63877 625,60
08/11/2024797420 00013 000532 500,00346 788,00
11/11/202429868 50028 500226 780,00762 688,50
12/11/2024562217 3007 300459 124,70193 866,10
13/11/20241086127 30017 300711 028,50449 644,30
14/11/20246013131 10036 100812 891,80944 484,30
15/11/20246112626 50041 500693 240,001 086 677,50
18/11/20246710126 00026 000685 984,00688 090,00
19/11/2024843521 30011 300558 762,90296 297,30
20/11/2024433720 00027 500529 800,00727 127,50
21/11/20248013025 00027 000663 500,00717 228,00
22/11/20241092930 80011 300806 744,40293 494,90
25/11/202442248 5007 500218 186,50193 027,50
26/11/2024493014 50011 500369 880,50294 135,50
27/11/202442159 5002 500234 925,5061 940,00
28/11/202426695 90014 400146 638,60358 718,40
29/11/202419306 50012 000162 233,50300 504,00
11/20241 3931 391478 771461 77112 691 935,5312 241 958,90
02/12/2024493814 50011 500354 336,50283533
03/12/2024342115 00015 000367 170,00367 005,00
04/12/2024846823 00023 000564 604,00565 386,00
05/12/202418725 50025 500138 770,50639 310,50
06/12/2024615613 40010 400348 909,20270951
09/12/2024607615 00018 000399 015,00478 692,00
10/12/2024535225 00025 000665 375,00666 450,00
11/12/2024435815 50015 500417 756,00418 531,00
12/12/20247310432 50032 500885 917,50886373
13/12/2024753020 50020 500557 743,50558 112,50
16/12/2024549026 00026 000703 300,00705 562,00
17/12/2024652220 5006 800551 122,00183 402,80
18/12/2024425018 00031 700484 920,00853713
19/12/202416124 7003 700124 742,7098 364,50
20/12/2024676611 80012 800310 823,80338 227,20
23/12/202460429 5008 000252 424,50212 488,00
24/12/2024213612 0009 500319 740,00253 403,00
27/12/2024668318 00022 000481 806,00589 182,00
30/12/2024366021 00021 000564 963,00565089
31/12/202421173 8003 800102 410,00102 562,00
12/20249981 053325 200342 2008 595 849,209 036 336,40
S2/20246 8907 1522 396 0332 411 03357 394 670,9657 767 896,29

Press contacts:
Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com
Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

Societe Generale

Societe Generale is a top tier European Bank with more than 126,000 employees serving about 25 million clients in 65 countries across the world. We have been supporting the development of our economies for 160 years, providing our corporate, institutional, and individual clients with a wide array of value-added advisory and financial solutions. Our long-lasting and trusted relationships with the clients, our cutting-edge expertise, our unique innovation, our ESG capabilities and leading franchises are part of our DNA and serve our most essential objective - to deliver sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.

The Group runs three complementary sets of businesses, embedding ESG offerings for all its clients:

  • French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance, with leading retail bank SG and insurance franchise, premium private banking services, and the leading digital bank BoursoBank.
  • Global Banking and Investor Solutions, a top tier wholesale bank offering tailored-made solutions with distinctive global leadership in equity derivatives, structured finance and ESG.
  • Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, comprising well-established universal banks (in Czech Republic, Romania and several African countries), Ayvens (the new ALD I LeasePlan brand), a global player in sustainable mobility, as well as specialized financing activities.

Committed to building together with its clients a better and sustainable future, Societe Generale aims to be a leading partner in the environmental transition and sustainability overall. The Group is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In case of doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, please go to the end of the Group News page on societegenerale.com website where official Press Releases sent by Societe Generale can be certified using blockchain technology. A link will allow you to check the document’s legitimacy directly on the web page.

For more information, you can follow us on Twitter/X @societegenerale or visit our website societegenerale.com.

Attachment


Attachments

Half-year-statement-on-the-liquidity-agreement_202412