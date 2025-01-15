Jessup University Invites Community to MLK Celebration Event Featuring Keynote Address by Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace

ROCKLIN, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced its participation in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Trinity Life Center of Sacramento, a cornerstone event honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King. This year’s keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr ., Jessup’s Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity. Dr. Lovelace’s address, titled “Justice, Unity, and Reconciliation: A Call to Action,” will reflect on Dr. King’s vision and its relevance in today’s society.

The MLK Celebration Event will also highlight Jessup University’s new annual award, the Dr. Parnell Lovelace Multicultural Scholarship, which offers a graduating high school senior in the greater Sacramento area $5,000 a year scholarship to help cover the costs of tuition. Totalling $20,000 over the course of a student’s four year attendance, this scholarship is specifically dedicated to students who demonstrate leadership in fostering communities that celebrate multicultural engagement and diversity.*

“It is an honor to reflect on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the values that defined his vision, urging us to live with purpose and intention in fostering a better world. While other institutions have begun to back away from their DEI initiatives , Jessup is leaning into the principles of diversity, unity, and inclusion,” said Dr. Lovelace. “This event and scholarship is an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the pursuit of these values and represents a vital step in fostering equity and inclusion in higher education, aligning with the values championed by Dr. King.”

The celebration is free and open to all members of the community. Details of the event are as follows:

WHEN: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5:30 PM

(event will also be live streamed and more can be found at: https://www.mlksacramento.com)

WHERE: Trinity Life Center, 5225 Hillsdale Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95842

WHO:

Keynote Speaker: Dr. Parnell M. Lovelace, Jr., Vice President of Diversity, Reconciliation, and Unity at Jessup University

Community members, local leaders, and students

WHY ATTEND:

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Gain insight from Dr. Lovelace’s inspiring keynote on justice and unity.

Learn about the new Jessup University Multicultural Scholarship, designed to support and empower students committed to multicultural engagement and diversity.



Jessup University’s MLK Celebration is part of a broader Black History Month campaign that seeks to honor and amplify voices of diversity within the community.

About Jessup University

Jessup University, located in Rocklin, California, is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

*Scholarship eligibility is contingent upon acceptance to Jessup University as an undergraduate freshman student. Students must meet all required criteria before receiving this scholarship award; including but not limited to submission of scholarship application, submission of all other required financial aid documents, minimum GPA requirements and full time attendance.

