HP Appoints Carol Surface as Chief People Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced the appointment of Carol Surface as Chief People Officer, starting March 24.

Carol has a proven track record for building high-performance, purpose-driven teams to deliver exceptional business results. With a career spanning some of the world’s most iconic brands, Carol brings a wealth of global experience and insight to HP. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at Apple. Prior to that, Carol spent a decade as Chief Human Resources Officer at Medtronic, a global healthcare technology leader, where she led transformation initiatives to drive growth, including the evolution of the HR operating model.

Her impressive journey includes senior leadership roles at Best Buy, where she was CHRO, and Pepsi Co, where she was instrumental in driving innovation and operational excellence. Known for her strong business acumen, Carol has a proven track record of leading operating model transformations and fostering agility in fast-moving and dynamic global environments.

Carol will succeed Kristen Ludgate who announced her retirement last year after an impactful four-year tenure leading the People Organization.

“Kristen has been an invaluable partner who we will deeply miss as she embarks on her next chapter,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “This year, we have an opportunity to lead the Future of Work, and developing our culture and talent will be essential to achieving this goal. Carol brings the right experience and insight to guide us on that journey.”

Carol earned a Ph.D. in industrial organizational psychology from Central Michigan University. She is a recognized HR thought leader, having served as Vice Chair of the HR Policy Association. Carol currently serves as a member of Gartner’s CHRO Leadership Board, and a member of the Advisory Board of the University of South Carolina Center of Executive Succession. In 2020, she was honored as a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources, the highest honor granted in the human resources profession.

