New Toll Brothers Community, Regency at West Windsor, Open in West Windsor Township, New Jersey

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Regency at West Windsor , an exceptional active-adult community for residents 55 and over in West Windsor Township, New Jersey. This new townhome community offers low-maintenance living with luxurious amenities and modern home designs. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 2 Meade Drive in West Windsor.

Located just outside of Princeton, New Jersey, this new townhome community for active adults features an array of onsite amenities in a peaceful, natural setting. Residents will be able to socialize with friends at the clubhouse, enjoy the pool and fitness center, and stroll the community walking trails with benches and birdhouses throughout. Home buyers can select from brand-new Toll Brothers home designs up to 2,300+ square feet featuring modern, open-concept floor plans and first-floor primary bedroom suites. Townhome pricing starts in the mid-$700,000s.





“Regency at West Windsor offers an unparalleled living experience for active adults seeking a vibrant and luxurious community,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in New Jersey. “With its prime location near Princeton and Cranbury, as well as outstanding amenities and beautifully designed homes, this Regency active-adult community is poised to become a sought-after destination for discerning home buyers.”

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Future resort-style amenities at Regency at West Windsor will include a clubhouse with an outdoor pool, fitness center, kitchenette, and more, plus beautiful walking trails throughout the community and nature preserve. Residents will enjoy low-maintenance living with lawn care and snow removal provided.

Homes at Regency at West Windsor offer modern open-concept designs ranging from 2,198 to 2,300+ square feet with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, first-floor primary suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, full basements with the option to finish, and 2-car garages.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Regency at West Windsor and Toll Brothers communities throughout New Jersey, prospective home buyers are invited to call (844) 834-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NJ.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

