New Poetry Book FOREVER BOUND Chronicles Couple’s Alzheimer Journey, Reflecting the Plight of Caregivers

Charleston, SC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prior to his wife’s Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, Michael Tarka never read or wrote poetry. So, it came as quite a surprise when he felt compelled to share his caregiver’s journey through poetry. A self-proclaimed reluctant poet, Tarka found himself engaged with a higher power in times of distress. “Arising from communications in dreams, images and poetic data dumps into my mind by some spiritual being, the inspiration for these poems is truly mystical,” Tarka says. Seeking to represent the family members, spouses and friends caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Tarka presents a collection of poems embodying the intensity of emotions he experienced as he watched his and his wife’s future slip away.

In “Forever Bound,” Tarka offers an unfiltered look at the reality of Alzheimer’s disease on caregivers to help others feel less alone. Having found the courage to be honest about his experience, Tarka wants other caregivers to know it is healthy to acknowledge and admit their own complex feelings surrounding their newfound role. Considering there are millions of people struggling with the emotional upheaval of watching a loved one mentally decline, Tarka is pushing for better support for caregivers. “As a nation, we must find more ways to support caregivers and discover ways to prevent or reverse this “cancer of the mind”, Tarka says.

Michael Tarka is a retired engineer. Over the course of his forty-year career, he helped develop, maintain and enhance the US air traffic control system.

In 2018, his beloved wife of thirty-eight years, Diane, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He has two grown children.

