Maxim Group LLC to Host the “2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals” on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the “2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals”, hosted virtually at m-vest.com on Thursday, January16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals. We believe the U.S. presidential inauguration on January 20th will start changes in how mining & processing companies supply critical minerals to different countries, including China and the U.S. Also, mining and royalty companies can comment on changes in demand in 2025 for critical minerals and precious metals. Separately, the U.S. Geological Survey included 50 critical minerals on its final list for 2022. The U.S. Department of Energy included 18 critical materials on its final list for 2023. We expect both of these lists to change in the next four years.

Participating Companies as of 1/15/2025

Company Ticker 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM American Resources Corp./ReElement AREC Austin Gold Corp AUST Caledonia Mining Corp. PLC CMCL Canada Nickel Company Inc. TSXV:CNC Contango ORE, Inc. CTGO CoTec Holdings TSXV:CTH Dolly Varden Silver Corp. TSXV:DV EMX Royalty Corp EMX Gold Royalty Corp GROY Luca Mining Corp TSXV:LUCA Nevada Lithium Resources TSXV:NVLH NioCorp NB Northern Superior Resources Inc TSXV:SUP NOVONIX LTD NVX Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA Rock Tech Lithium TSXV:RCK Stardust Power Inc. SDST The Metals Company TMC United States Antimony Corp UAMY UR-Energy Inc. URG Vox Royalty Corp VOXR Western Copper & Gold Corp. WRN

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com