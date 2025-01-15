Maxim Group LLC to Host the “2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals” on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the “2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals”, hosted virtually at m-vest.com on Thursday, January16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T.   

Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals. We believe the U.S. presidential inauguration on January 20th will start changes in how mining & processing companies supply critical minerals to different countries, including China and the U.S. Also, mining and royalty companies can comment on changes in demand in 2025 for critical minerals and precious metals. Separately, the U.S. Geological Survey included 50 critical minerals on its final list for 2022. The U.S. Department of Energy included 18 critical materials on its final list for 2023. We expect both of these lists to change in the next four years.

Participating Companies as of 1/15/2025

CompanyTicker
5E Advanced Materials, Inc.FEAM
American Resources Corp./ReElementAREC
Austin Gold CorpAUST
Caledonia Mining Corp. PLCCMCL
Canada Nickel Company Inc.TSXV:CNC
Contango ORE, Inc.CTGO
CoTec HoldingsTSXV:CTH
Dolly Varden Silver Corp.TSXV:DV
EMX Royalty CorpEMX
Gold Royalty CorpGROY
Luca Mining CorpTSXV:LUCA
Nevada Lithium ResourcesTSXV:NVLH
NioCorpNB
Northern Superior Resources IncTSXV:SUP
NOVONIX LTDNVX
Perpetua Resources Corp.PPTA
Rock Tech LithiumTSXV:RCK
Stardust Power Inc.SDST
The Metals CompanyTMC
United States Antimony CorpUAMY
UR-Energy Inc.URG
Vox Royalty CorpVOXR
Western Copper & Gold Corp.WRN

About Maxim Group LLC   
About Maxim Group LLC   
Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
