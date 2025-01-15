New Toll Brothers Model Homes Open in Parkside Village Community in Aldie, Virginia

ALDIE, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model homes at Parkside Village, offering single-family homes on expansive home sites in an exclusive, intimate setting in Aldie, Virginia. The Wistman and Konni model homes, located at 41545 Dogwood Park Circle in Aldie, feature innovative architecture and the perfect blend of luxury and modern design.

“The newly opened model homes showcase the exceptional luxury designs that Toll Brothers offers at Parkside Village and serve as an inspiration for the finish selections that our home buyers will experience firsthand at Toll Brothers Design Studio and in our quick move-in homes,” said Nimita Shah, Division President of Toll Brothers in D.C. Metro.





Situated within desirable Loudoun County, Parkside Village offers luxury living just minutes from Virginia’s scenic parks and vibrant town centers. The community features a collection of three-story single-family homes with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3 to 6 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Toll Brothers homes in Parkside Village range from 3,000 to 4,500+ square feet and feature open floor plans with second-floor primary bedroom suites, two-car garages, and options for spacious offices and generous lofts. Homes are priced from $1 million.

Homeowners at Parkside Village will enjoy an amenity-rich lifestyle with access to all that Loudoun County has to offer, including parks, pickleball courts, playgrounds, community grills, fire pits, basketball courts, open space, picnic areas, and walking/biking trails. Children will attend the highly regarded Loudoun County Public Schools, including Sycolin Creek Elementary, Brambleton Middle School, and Independence High School. Residents of Parkside Village can live, work, shop, attend school, and relax all within the same community.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are available in the community, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new dream home in early 2025. For more information on Parkside Village, or to request an appointment to learn more about the community and homes for sale, call (855) 298-0316 or visit TollBrothers.com/VA.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc19501c-bd5e-49fd-b5ee-49c1b1c328fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12b56f7a-07dc-4a36-8703-d5bb3d1f13b6

