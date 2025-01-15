nuEra Cannabis Celebrates a Remarkable 2024: Community, Innovation, and Milestones

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2024 draws to a close, nuEra Cannabis reflects on a transformative year filled with community connections, innovative products, and impactful fundraisers. From hosting events that brought people together to introducing award-winning products, nuEra remains at the forefront of cannabis culture and care.

2024 Highlights

Uniting Communities Through Events

nuEra championed cannabis culture with unforgettable gatherings:

  • Tailgate N’ Tallboys: The first-ever cannabis sponsor of this Central Illinois country music festival.
  • Bucktown Buds: A vibrant Chicago event with live music, local vendors, and exclusive nuEra deals.
  • Pups in the Parking Lot: Supporting Pekin’s No-Kill Animal Shelter with a family-friendly pet adoption event.

Driving Impactful Fundraisers

nuEra gave back to communities through several initiatives:

  • Juneteenth Celebration: Partnered with the Southshore Chamber of Commerce to support vital South Side Chicago initiatives.
  • Pride Fundraiser: Continued support for Howard Brown Health Center, a cornerstone for LGBTQ+ health in the Midwest.
  • Breast Cancer Awareness: Long-standing commitment with $1 donations per branded product to Gilda’s Club.
  • Veterans Day Campaign: Donated 5% of veteran purchases and brand sales to the Balanced Veterans Network.

Product Innovation and Awards

nuEra revolutionized the cannabis market with standout offerings:

  • Riseau THC Seltzer: Discreet and refreshing cannabis enjoyment.
  • Pink Lemonade Live Resin Gummies: Secured 2nd place in the Illinois Cannabis Cup.
  • Rollin Rosa Rose Tips: Elegant pre-rolls that elevate the cannabis experience.

Looking Ahead to 2025

nuEra is planning more groundbreaking products, community events, and fundraisers for the coming year. Stay connected to discover new ways nuEra is redefining the cannabis experience.

Visit any of nuEra Cannabis' convenient locations across Illinois to start your 'New Year, New You' journey:

About nuEra Cannabis:
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois’ premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visit www.nueracannabis.com.

