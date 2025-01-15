University Cancer & Blood Center physicians recognized among Atlanta’s Top Doctors in Modern Luxury Medicine + Doctors magazine

Drs. Kuang S. Chang, Frederick L. Flynt Jr., Jonathan Hsu,

and Ashley Ray receive peer-driven honor

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four physicians from University Cancer & Blood Center (UCBC), a leading oncology and hematology practice for Northeast Georgia, are recognized as Top Doctors in the January issue of Modern Luxury Medicine + Doctors magazine. The publication annually honors notable physicians among the area’s healthcare landscape.

"Our mission is to deliver the highest standard of care right in our patients’ own communities," says Loretta Goodson, CEO of University Cancer and Blood Center. “This recognition exemplifies UCBC’s dedication and commitment to those we serve.”

Modern Luxury Medicine + Doctors magazine uses a database of top doctors compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., an established healthcare research company based in New York. Each physician included is chosen through peer nomination, research, and a stringent vetting process. The publication features 2,216 Top Doctors and 59 Rising Stars representing the following counties: Bartow, Bibb, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, Decatur, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Oconee, Paulding, Pickens, Rockdale, and Spalding.

Dr. Kuang Chang is board-certified in medical oncology, hematology, and internal medicine. Dr. Chang earned a Bachelor of Science degree in molecular genetics at Ohio State University. He earned his medical degree at the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. He completed his internal medicine residencies at the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center. He completed his hematology/oncology fellowship at San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. Following his fellowship, he served as key clinical faculty of the hematology/medical oncology fellowship at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). Since 2014, Dr. Chang has conducted multiple clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. Dr. Chang has served on numerous professional committees, including as the chairman of the Cancer Conference Committee at David Grant Medical Center. In 2014, he became an assistant professor in medicine for Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, part of the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine in Bethesda, Maryland. Dr. Chang is a member of American College of Physicians, American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the American Society of Hematology.

Dr. Frederick Flynt is board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and medical oncology. A graduate of Mercer University School of Medicine, Dr. Flynt is a distinguished military physician who served on active duty in the United States Air Force as an oncologist/hematologist and flight surgeon, including a tour in Afghanistan as part of the International Security Assistance Force for Operation Enduring Freedom. Dr. Flynt completed his residency in internal medicine at Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, where he eventually was chosen to serve as chief of medical residents. He went on to complete a fellowship in hematology and medical oncology at San Antonio Military Medical Center (SAMMC). As an attending physician, Dr. Flynt served as assistant professor of medicine in the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences (USUHS), F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine and as a staff physician for the hematology/medical oncology service, department of medicine at SAMMC. He also served as associate program director and key clinical faculty of the hematology/medical oncology fellowship at SAMMC. Dr. Flynt pursued additional training in cancer genetics from the City of Hope in Duarte, California. This training allowed him to work as part of a multidisciplinary team in the Cancer Genetic Risk Assessment Clinic at SAMMC.

Dr. Jonathan Hsu is board certified in family medicine and in hospice and palliative medicine. He serves as director of supportive and palliative care, and he sees patients at the Comprehensive Cancer Center and Covington-Newton County locations. Dr. Hsu earned a degree in biology with high distinction from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated with his doctorate in medicine from the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) in Augusta, Georgia, and studied hospice and palliative care medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. While studying at the Medical College of Georgia, Dr. Hsu completed a residency program in family medicine, where he was named chief resident. He completed a fellowship in hospice and palliative medicine at Emory University School of Medicine. In addition to his clinical responsibilities, Dr. Hsu is an assistant professor at the Medical College of Georgia and is the subspecialty education coordinator for Piedmont Athens Internal Medicine Residency Program. Dr. Hsu is also a clinical assistant professor at Augusta University. Dr. Hsu is a member of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and the American Academy of Family Physicians.

Dr. Ashley Ray is a fellowship-trained breast surgeon and sees patients at the Athens Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, Covington Clinic, and Eatonton Clinic. Dr. Ray performs surgeries at Piedmont Athens Regional and St. Mary’s Health Care System hospitals. She graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in both biology and psychology from the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. She earned her medical doctorate from Mercer University School of Medicine in Macon, Georgia, where she served as class president. Following graduation, Dr. Ray served as general surgery house officer at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. Throughout her residency, she received an array of honors, including Medical Student Teacher of Year, Alpha Omega Alpha Resident of the Year, and the Arnold P. Gold Award for Excellence in Humanism and Teaching. Additionally, she was appointed chief resident. Dr. Ray completed her breast surgical oncology fellowship at Baylor Scott & White Health in Dallas, Texas. As part of the UCBC team, Dr. Ray is the first female, fellowship-trained breast surgeon to practice in Athens. She has collaborated on many research projects, publications, quality improvement projects, and presentations. For many of the presentations, she served as lead investigator and author. Dr. Ray is a member of the Association of Women Surgeons, American College of Surgeons, American Medical Association, and American Society of Breast Surgeons.

University Cancer & Blood Center has been Northeast Georgia’s leading cancer and hematology treatment center for over 40 years. Our highly skilled medical professionals, whose backgrounds include working at the nation’s leading cancer centers, provide every patient with the most advanced cancer care available in an atmosphere of care and compassion.

