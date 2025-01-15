MNC President Pruden Meets with Prime Minister Trudeau and National Indigenous Leaders

Ottawa, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the President of the Métis National Council, Victoria Pruden, met with the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and other national Indigenous leaders from the Assembly of First Nations and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami to discuss Canada-United States relations.

During the meeting, President Pruden emphasized the importance of unity with our Indigenous kin, and across Canada in addressing shared challenges, including tariffs.

President Pruden pressed the Prime Minister that tariffs and retaliatory tariffs will negatively and disproportionately impact Métis, Métis businesses, Indigenous economies, and broader supply chains. Together, we must stand united to protect the livelihoods of Indigenous peoples and ensure the strength of the world’s most successful economic relationship.

The Métis Nation will continue working with Native American businesses, Métis citizens across the border, and all levels of government to build a collaborative, resilient future.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the important role the Métis National Council plays in these efforts, calling on us to support Team Canada’s approach for the betterment of all Canadians and the Métis Nation.

The Métis National Council looks forward to being included at the national table with provinces and territories.

-30-

