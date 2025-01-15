Pixalate’s December 2024 Special ‘New Year’s Resolution’ United Kingdom Publisher Rankings: Top Mobile Fitness Apps For Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

London, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , a leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the United Kingdom's December 2024 Top Mobile Fitness & Lifestyle Apps for Programmatic Advertising Traffic Quality on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store . Pixalate also released a US version of the report.

For this special "New Year's Resolution" report, Pixalate's data science team examined, in December 2024, over 300 million impressions across more than 200,000 Google Play Store and Apple App Store mobile apps in the "Healthy Living" IAB app category. The team identified the highest-ranked apps in the December 2024 Publisher Trust Index (PTI). To focus specifically on apps promoting healthy habits in the new year, Pixalate excluded financially incentivized, medical health, and white noise/relaxation apps.

UK Mobile PTI Rankings: Top 'Fitness & Lifestyle' Apps (December 2024)

Apple App Store

Google Play Store

The Pixalate Publisher Trust Index (PTI) is published monthly. It highlights the top apps based on Pixalate's proprietary technology and methodology.

Pixalate uses its proprietary algorithms to measure quality metrics, including invalid traffic (IVT or ad fraud), Made For Advertising (MFA) risk, brand safety, ad density, viewability, reach, and more. The Publisher Trust Indexes span rankings for 235+ countries across all four global regions: North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM. They also provide breakdowns by 20+ different IAB taxonomy website categories. Pixalate’s methodology can be found at Publisher Trust Index: Methodology .

