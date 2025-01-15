D. Boral Capital Served as the Sole Underwriter on the IPO of BurTech Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: BRKH) which Recently Completed an ~$894 Million Business Combination with Blaize, Inc. (“Blaize”)

WASHINGTON and EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BurTech Acquisition Corp. (“BurTech”) (NASDAQ: BRKH), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Blaize, Inc. (“Blaize”), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled edge computing solutions, today announced the completion of their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The combined company will operate under the name Blaize Holdings, Inc. and began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “BZAI” and “BZAIW” on January 14, 2025. The Business Combination, approved at a special meeting of BurTech shareholders on December 23, 2024, begins a new period in Blaize’s growth in bringing artificial intelligence to the edge.

The Business Combination marks a major milestone for Blaize as it continues building its transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. Blaize has strong traction with over $400 million in a qualified pipeline of prospective customers it expects to engage in 2025 and a global footprint with Tier 1 supply chain relationships.

“Today is an exciting milestone on Blaize’s journey of powering the next generation of computing,” said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. “AI-powered edge computing is the future due to its low power consumption, low latency, cost-effectiveness and data privacy advantages. Blaize is well-positioned with our full-stack hardware and software solution purpose-built for edge computing.”

“We are pleased to announce the successful completion of our merger, marking a significant milestone in bringing value for our shareholders,” said Shahal Khan, CEO and chairman of BurTech. “AI-powered edge computing is redefining what is possible across a broad range of sectors, from security and monitoring to enterprise edge AI to autonomous systems. We’re so thrilled to partner with Blaize as it delivers the next generation of computing.”

Advisors

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to BurTech. Jefferies served as a Capital Markets Advisor to BurTech and was represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal counsel to Blaize. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as strategic advisor to Blaize, and Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to KeyBanc Capital Markets. In addition, D.A. Davidson & Co., Rosenblatt Securities, and Roth Capital Partners, LLC acted as Capital Markets Advisors to Blaize, and Blueshirt Capital Advisors is serving as an investor relations advisor to Blaize.

About BurTech

BurTech (NASDAQ: BRKH) is a special-purpose acquisition company dedicated to partnering with exceptional businesses and providing them with the resources and expertise to excel in the public market. With a focus on delivering long-term value to stockholders and supporting innovative companies, BurTech is committed to creating success stories in technology industries. With steadfast stockholders, a robust financial footing, and an unyielding commitment to innovation, BurTech is a visionary force in the technology world.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

