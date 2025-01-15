Appian To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 19, 2025

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. The company will host a conference call and live webcast to review its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the call, please use this Registration Link . Once registered, participants can join the call, using their phone with a dial-in and PIN, or they can choose the Call Me option for an instant dial to their phone. The conference call will also be available live via webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com .

A webcast replay of the conference call can be accessed at http://investors.appian.com after the conclusion of the live conference call.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that orchestrates business processes. The Appian Platform empowers leaders to design, automate, and optimize important processes from start to finish. With our industry-leading platform and commitment to customer success, Appian is trusted by top organizations to drive transformational process change. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

