Paycor Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

CINCINNATI, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) (“Paycor”), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2024, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

In light of the definitive agreement to be acquired by Paychex announced on January 7, 2025, Paycor will not host an earnings conference call or webcast to discuss its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 financial results.

About Paycor

Paycor’s HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.

