Notification of transaction by Directors of Millicom (Tigo)

Luxembourg, January 15, 2025 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom" or the “Company”) announces that, on January 11, 2025, three directors of Millicom received shares of Atlas Investissement (”Atlas”), a major indirect shareholder of the Company, pursuant to an incentive program offered by Atlas, dated January 11, 2024, as follows:

Maxime Lombardini, Chair of the Board of Directors of Millicom, received 11 Atlas shares

Jules Niel, Director of Millicom, received 2 Atlas shares

Pierre-Emmanuel Durand, Director of Millicom, received 11 Atlas shares

Details of the transaction are recorded on the personal trading section of Millicom’s website.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of September 30, 2024, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 15,000 people, and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 46 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 14 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.



