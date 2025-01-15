Eaton Partners Acts as Lead Placement Agent for Colbeck Capital Management’s Third Flagship Fund

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as lead placement agent for Colbeck Capital Management (“Colbeck”), a leading middle-market private credit firm focused on strategic lending.

Colbeck’s third flagship fund, Colbeck Strategic Lending III (the “Fund” or “CSL III”), raised $700 million in capital commitments, exceeding the target by 40%. This oversubscribed fundraise received strong support from both existing Colbeck clients and new investor relationships globally, including public and private pensions, insurance companies, endowments, foundations, consultants, registered investment advisors, and large family offices. The Fund’s successful final close brings Colbeck’s current invested and committed capital to $3 billion.

"We are grateful for the tremendous support we have received for the Fund from both new and existing investors,” said Colbeck’s Managing Partners and Co-Founders, Jason Beckman and Jason Colodne. “We believe it reflects investors’ confidence in our differentiated approach and team, as well as underscores growing institutional appetite for time-tested and specialized private credit strategies.”

“Colbeck’s all-cycle investment strategy, executed by a highly engaged and experienced team, was well received by institutional investors,” commented Global Co-Head at Eaton Partners, Eric Deyle. “We appreciate our partnership with Colbeck, and we wish the team ongoing success as they continue to differentiate themselves through specialized private credit strategies.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2025. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/ .

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.