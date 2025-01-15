MBDA and Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce Unite to Boost Economic Opportunities for MBEs

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, January 13, 2025, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJCC) signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the U.S. Department of Commerce. This strategic alliance aims to ensure minority business enterprises (MBEs) in the Jewish community have access to capital, contracts, and global markets, and resources to help grow and scale their businesses.

“The Minority Business Development Agency is excited to collaborate with the Orthodox Jewish community and help break down barriers and expand opportunities for the global Jewish community’s entrepreneurs,” said Eric Morrissette, performing the non-exclusive duties of the Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. “This MOU will help expand access for Jewish businesses and professionals, and the business world at large.”

The MOU will leverage MBDA and OJCC’s collective abilities, networks and assets; helping each other expand the public’s awareness of their priorities, initiatives, and resources available to the Jewish community. This MOU will also help both MBDA and OJCC identify opportunities to participate in conferences, workshops, seminars, and other educational outreach activities.

“The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is a tremendous partner, helping to fuel the business creation and growth that are driving forces for the nation’s economy,” said Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves. “The Biden-Harris Administration, the Department of Commerce, and MBDA are committed to ensuring Jewish business and entrepreneurs have access to the resources and opportunities needed to grow their business.”

This agreement is built upon a long history of collaboration between the MBDA and OJCC, centered on fostering economic development, enhancing access to opportunities, and supporting MBEs within the Orthodox Jewish community.

"It's a tremendous honor to work with leaders like Deputy Secretary Don Graves, Deputy Under Secretary Morrissette, and Joann Hill from MBDA, whose efforts have led to closer and more intentional collaboration between MBDA and OJCC,” said Duvi Honig, Founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce. “This MOU signing marks a significant opportunity for the Jewish community and is a testament to their outstanding leadership."

This MOU signing is a part of an initiative by MBDA to expand overall MBE access to contracts, capital, and to increase participation with various new industries within the public and private sectors for a wide variety of business demographics.

For more information on initiatives and other efforts being led by the Minority Business Development Agency, please visit www.mbda.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

About the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce (OJCC)

The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce is a global umbrella of businesses of all sizes, along with leading professionals, elected officials and communal activists. OJCC empowers its members and the broader community to network with each other and harness this network to stimulate economic opportunity and positively affect the public policy of governments around the world.

