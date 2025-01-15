The Wonderful Company Commits $10 Million to Los Angeles Fire Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wonderful Company today announced it is committing $10 million to fire relief efforts in the Los Angeles area. Immediate donations will focus on providing real-time support to first responders, both firefighters and police, with donations expanding over time to broader relief efforts. The company also announced it would double all L.A. fire-related donations made by its 10,000 global employees, either through the company’s employee-directed giving program or personal donations.





“We are profoundly grateful to all of the frontline firefighters and police officers who are working around the clock to protect our communities, even as many of their own families evacuate and homes are threatened,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the company’s owners. “These heroes are putting themselves in harm’s way to protect all of us, and The Wonderful Company will have their back. Los Angeles is The Wonderful Company’s home, and it is our personal home, the place where we met, were married, raised our family, and built our business. The city and region mean everything to us. We will be here for our community and our employees through this crisis and well beyond as this great city rebuilds.”

The specific initial commitments announced today include $1 million to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and $500,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation. The remaining commitment will be identified and disbursed as the relief efforts in Los Angeles continue.

“On behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to The Wonderful Company for their extraordinary generosity in donating $500,000 to the Los Angeles Police Foundation,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell. “This substantial contribution reflects their commitment to the safety and well-being of our community and is a morale boost for our officers who work tirelessly to protect the city we all love.”

“Los Angeles firefighters are deeply touched by the outpouring of support from across the community, including now this generous gift from The Wonderful Company,” said Liz Lin, president of the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. “These urgently needed resources will improve dispatch capabilities, purchase additional specialty firefighting equipment, enhance our rapid response vehicles, and help make sure all our firefighters have the equipment they need, from hydration packs and fire shelters to PPE. We are so grateful for this support when it is needed most.”

The Wonderful Company, known for its healthy consumer food brands, has also been donating FIJI Water, Wonderful Pistachios, and Wonderful Halos to fire stations, police precincts, first responder staging areas, and air operations centers to help ensure emergency workers have ready access to nutrition and hydration.

Like many businesses in the area, the devastation has hit home for the company, which is providing extensive support to dozens of its Los Angeles employees who have lost their homes or been displaced by mandatory evacuations.

The company has also shared with employees that it will double employee giving to Los Angeles relief efforts. Through its Wonderful Giving Program, the company gives each of its 10,000 global employees up to $1,000 a year to donate to the charity of their choice, and the company also matches its employees’ individual private charitable donations. Over the past 20 years, the program – centered on empowering employees to give within their communities, where they know best what support is needed – has given more than $72 million to local charities around the world.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines. The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA.

The Wonderful Company and its co-owners, Lynda and Stewart Resnick, have a long-standing commitment to investing in the communities where their employees live and work, especially in California’s Central Valley, home to 3,000 employees. The Resnicks, along with their foundation and The Wonderful Company, have invested more than $2.5 billion in education, health and wellness, community development, and sustainability initiatives across the Central Valley, Fiji, and the world.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, please visit careers.wonderful.com or follow The Wonderful Company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. To learn more about the company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.