Dine Out in style with Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi, and Executive General Manager Lisa Haley, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is delighted to share the full details of their 2025 Dine Out Festival menu.

Having just celebrated the tenth anniversary of its opening last year, the award-winning team stands proudly among Vancouver’s finest dining establishments. Boulevard’s reputation for its commitment to excellence is well-known, alongside its delectable seafood-focused menu infused with a West Coast flair.

“Dine out Vancouver has always been an exciting way to kick off the new year by celebrating our beloved restaurants in the city,” shares Executive Chef Roger Ma. “It is a great opportunity for us to reach an audience curious about what we do, providing a mesmerizing culinary experience at an affordable price”.





Marking a decade of its participation in Dine Out, guests will be treated to an array of creative and flavorsome dishes with this year’s menu. Alongside their talented culinary teams, Executive Chef Roger Ma and Executive Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi have worked diligently to create a selection of appetizers, entrees, and desserts that continue to redefine the art of fine dining, adding to Boulevard’s impeccable service, and elegant ambiance. “I am always excited to build a menu that showcases what Boulevard is about; Modern regional cuisine that is globally inspired with an emphasis on local ingredients and classical techniques” explains Executive Chef Ma.

The elevated multi-course dining menu includes a warming Carrot Ginger Bisque, topped with a crispy prawn dumpling, and sunflower seed pesto; a delicately prepared Roasted Steelhead Trout placed on celeriac roesti, savoy cabbage, smoked mustard, bacon, vermouth velouté; a succulent Dry aged Fraser Valley Duck Breast served with preserved quince, beets, onion jam, duck jus, and a refreshing Citrus Honey Crumble handmade with lemon curd, honey yogurt mousse, shortbread crumble.

For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, including Dine Out 2025 reservations, menu offerings, and future culinary events, please visit www.boulevardvancouver.ca.

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Vancouver’s Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is committed to culinary excellence that redefines the art of fine dining with creative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance. Led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, the seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, while artfully infusing casual West Coast flair and creative hints of his international influences.

Whether seated in the main vintage-style lounge, intimate private dining room, at the marbled-top bar, or outside on the expansive wrap-around patio, guests are guaranteed to experience an uncompromising standard of excellence, no matter the occasion.

Blending the charm of a classic European bistro with contemporary bespoke elegance, the décor showcases a harmonious fusion of artistry and refinement.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8095cec6-b42b-4a5f-9b40-b21328389e73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62e7015a-a87b-48a0-a3ac-c175aea5c34f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5fbec5b-5652-41af-b5ce-720886d323b1