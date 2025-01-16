Monterey County Bank Hosts Holiday Mixer to Introduce New Leadership and Share Vision for Future Growth

MONTEREY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monterey County Bank (the “Bank”) recently hosted a holiday mixer, bringing together longtime customers, community leaders, and stakeholders to celebrate the Bank’s ongoing expansion since its recapitalization, the addition of new Board members, and the appointment of a dynamic new executive leadership team. Among those in attendance were Bill Wilson, President and CEO; John Shindler, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer; Brian Constable, Executive Vice President, and Chief Credit Officer; and Vida Villanueva, Executive Vice President, and Chief Operating Officer.

The event, held at a historic Adobe House on Abrego Street in downtown Monterey, featured a sparkling fireplace and a selection of refreshments, providing a warm and inviting atmosphere. It was the perfect setting to celebrate the Bank’s legacy as the county’s most established community bank. With new leadership in place, the Bank will embark on a new chapter in its nearly 48-year history, staying true to its focus on personalized banking services and strong community investment.

“Monterey County Bank’s new Board and leadership team are ecstatic over the heartwarming welcome from our customers and our community,” said Bill Wilson, President and CEO. “Our goal was to share the news about MCB’s fortified capital position and to introduce the new leaders guiding the Bank into an exciting future of enhanced products and services delivered by a re-energized team.”

Throughout the evening, attendees had the chance to interact with the new leadership team and discuss the Bank’s vision for future growth. The event also featured networking opportunities, allowing guests to connect with local professionals and community stakeholders, reinforcing the Bank’s ongoing role as an anchor of the local economy.

Monterey County Bank remains committed to serving the community with integrity, transparency, and innovation. With an eye toward the future, the Bank continues to focus on its mission to provide exceptional financial services while contributing to the growth and prosperity of Monterey County.

About Monterey County Bank

Founded in 1977, Monterey County Bank is a full-service relationship-focused community bank dedicated to serving local businesses and non-profit organizations throughout Monterey County. With a deep commitment to the community, Monterey County Bank offers a wide range of banking services, including personal and business banking, SBA loans, and commercial loans. For more information about Monterey County Bank, please visit www.montereycountybank.com.

