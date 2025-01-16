MATCH GROUP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Match Group, Inc. - MTCH

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 24, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Match Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MTCH), if they purchased the Company’s securities between May 2, 2023 and November 6, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Match Group investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-mtch-3/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

Match Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company materially understated the challenges affecting Tinder and, as a result, understated the risk that Tinder’s monthly active user count would not recover by the time that Match Group reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024; (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The case is Meslage v. Match Group, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-10153.

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.