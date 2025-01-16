CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. - SAVA

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 10, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NasdaqCM: SAVA), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 7, 2024 and November 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

Cassava and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 25, 2024, the Company disclosed topline results for the first of its two ongoing Phase 3 studies on its leading drug candidate, simufilam, the “ReThink-ALZ” study, that indicated that simufilam failed to meet each of the pre-specified primary, secondary, and exploratory endpoints; in sum, simufilam failed to outperform the placebo.

On this news, the price of Cassava’s shares fell approximately 83%, from a closing price of $26.48 per share on November 22, 2024, to $4.30 per share on November 25, 2024.

The case is Crocker v. Cassava Sciences, Inc., et al., No. 24-cv-1525.

