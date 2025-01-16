PACIRA BIOSCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. - PCRX

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 14, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: PCRX), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 2, 2023 and August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

Pacira and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 9, 2024, the Company released the results of its lawsuit against eVenus for patent infringement relating to its Exparel product, which accounts for approximately 80% of the Company’s revenue, disclosing that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey had “found that the company’s U.S. Patent No. 11,033,495 is not valid,” and, thus, eVenus was not infringing on anything. On this news, the price of Pacira’s shares fell over 47%, from a closing price of $22.36 per share on August 8, 2024 to a low of $11.70 per share on August 9, 2024.

The case is Alvarez v. Pacira BioSciences, Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-00322.



