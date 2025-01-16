Press contact:

Capgemini and Ascendance extend their partnership to accelerate industrialization of decarbonized air transport

Capgemini has joined forces with the start-up to scale its innovative solutions and bring the Group’s end-to-end capabilities for the industrialization of a new generation of aircraft, with a significantly reduced environmental footprint





Paris, January 16, 2025 – Capgemini and Ascendance announced today the extension of their strategic partnership. Within this new phase of collaboration, Capgemini will help the start-up to pivot from technology demonstrations to industrialization, to accelerate sustainable aviation at scale, powered by hybrid electric propulsion technology.

With its dual positioning as a manufacturer of both aircraft and hybrid electric propulsion solutions, Ascendance has focused on pioneering solutions on the road to net-zero aviation, since it was founded in 2018. Ascendance has chosen hybrid electric propulsion as a realistic approach to sustainable aviation, as it is applicable to multiple regional uses (including passenger transport, medical, logistics and surveillance applications) from now on.



Since 2021, Capgemini’s engineering experts have been accompanying Ascendance in its innovative product development roadmap towards certification, across a range of disciplines such as system engineering, flight physics and control, and power systems and battery development.

First flight set for 2025

Ascendance has developed two innovative solutions for the aviation industry’s energy transition: STERNA, a patented modular hybrid propulsion system that allows multiple energy sources to be used at the same time1; ATEA, a next-generation Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft powered by Sterna, a quiet and low-carbon alternative to helicopters. Ascendance aims to perform its ATEA prototype first flight this year.

To accelerate the scale-up and industrialization phase of both STERNA and ATEA, the extended partnership will see Capgemini bring its end-to-end capabilities in engineering, technology, data and business transformation in the fields of electric battery, industrial ramp-up, connected services, and digital continuity. This partnership emphasizes Capgemini’s commitment to support the scale-up of high-potential start-ups and is fully aligned with the Group’s ambition in sustainability.

"We are extremely pleased to expand our relationship with Ascendance. After a successful first phase to support their innovative product development roadmap, we are now pivoting from technology demonstrations to industrialization. Together, with Ascendance’s hybrid modular propulsion system and Capgemini’s end-to-end capabilities in critical engineering disciplines, digital and business transformation, we are ready to accelerate and soon deploy decarbonized solutions at scale for the aviation industry,” said William Rozé, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Capgemini, together we have forged a strong relationship in recent years with many milestones achieved. Their expertise in engineering, data, and industrialization is crucial to accelerating the commercialization of our hybrid propulsion solution STERNA, and industrialization of our aircraft ATEA. Together, we will contribute to making sustainable aviation more accessible, leveraging innovations that will reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation sector while offering new possibilities for the mobility of tomorrow,” said Jean-Christophe Lambert, CEO & Cofounder of Ascendance.



1Thanks to an innovative electric architecture, its Hybrid Operating System for on-board energy management intelligence, and new aeronautic battery solutions, it will be able to accommodate a thermal combustion module powered by sustainable aviation fuel or new hydrogen solutions.

