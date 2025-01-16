Implantable Neurostimulators Market to Grow from $5.54 Billion in 2024 to $16.34 Billion by 2035: Growth Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Competition Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Implantable Neurostimulators Market by Product Type, Application, End User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global implantable neurostimulators market was estimated at USD 5.54 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.34 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will grow due to factors such as the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements in neurostimulation devices, favorable reimbursement policies and government support, and growing awareness and acceptance of neurostimulation therapies.



In November 2023, Boston Scientific announced the successful acquisition of Relievant Medsystems, Inc., incorporating its innovative Intracept Intraosseous Nerve Ablation System into its portfolio. This minimally invasive technology is specifically designed for managing chronic pain, aligning with the growing demand for less invasive treatment options in the global implantable neurostimulators market. The acquisition reflects Boston Scientific's commitment to advancing treatment solutions for chronic pain while addressing the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures that offer improved patient outcomes and reduced recovery times.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the strong healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of chronic pain and neurological disorders, supportive reimbursement policies, and the presence of key players in the implantable neurostimulators market. For instance, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the InceptivTM closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain, according to a statement released today by Medtronic plc, a global leader in healthcare technology, in April 2024. The closed-loop function of Inceptiv, the first Medtronic SCS device, monitors biological signals along the spinal cord and automatically modifies stimulation in real time to keep therapy in sync with everyday activities. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of advanced medical technologies, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness of neurostimulation treatments, and a large patient population with unmet medical needs in countries like China and India.

Market Segmentation Trends



By product type, the spinal cord stimulators segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable neurostimulators market in 2024 owing to the rising prevalence of chronic pain conditions and increasing adoption of minimally invasive treatments that improve patient outcomes while reducing reliance on opioids. For instance, Valencia Technologies has reported that the recently revised clinical practice guideline on the diagnosis and treatment of idiopathic overactive bladder (2024) by the American Urological Association (AUA) and Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine, and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) recognizes implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS) as a minimally invasive OAB treatment option. In the US, more than 1,100 patients are currently being treated with the eCoin ITNS system, which went on sale in March 2022. The expanding burden of an OAB population that is mostly underserved underscores the critical need for evolving treatment choices. Additionally, the deep brain stimulators segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing incidence of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and essential tremor, coupled with advancements in personalized stimulation technologies and closed-loop systems.



By application, the pain management segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable neurostimulators market in 2024 owing to the increasing burden of chronic pain disorders, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing awareness about neurostimulation as an effective alternative to pharmacological therapies. For instance, Medtronic plc, a world leader in healthcare technology, announced today in January 2024 that its Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The newest addition to the Medtronic Percept family, which also includes the SenSight directional leads, BrainSense technology, and the Percept PC neurostimulator, is the rechargeable neurostimulator. Being the only sensing-enabled DBS system available, the Percept series enables doctors to customize treatment for patients with epilepsy and movement disorders such as essential tremor, Parkinson's disease, and dystonia. Additionally, the other segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its expanding use in treating conditions like epilepsy, depression, and gastrointestinal disorders, supported by innovations in targeted neurostimulation technologies.



By end-user, the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global implantable neurostimulators market in 2024 owing to the availability of advanced medical infrastructure, higher patient footfall, and skilled professionals for implantable neurostimulator procedures. For instance, at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Pain Conference in July 2024, ShiraTronics, a pioneer in clinical-stage neurostimulation, proudly shared the results of its Australian Pilot Study, RELIEV-CM. The world's first fully implantable neurostimulation system designed especially for chronic migraine is on display in this groundbreaking study. Additionally, the clinics & physiotherapy centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing accessibility of outpatient care, growing patient preference for cost-effective treatment options, and rising availability of neurostimulation therapies in non-hospital settings.

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product Type, Application, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Medtronic PLC Boston Scientific Corporation AbbVie Inc. NeuroPace, Inc. Livanova PLC Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon) Stimwave, Inc. Nuvectra Corporation Baxter International Inc. Stryker Corporation Huntleigh Healthcare IMI (Inova Microelectronics Inc.) Zionexa NeuroSigma, Inc. Cochlear Ltd.

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Implantable Neurostimulators Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Nerve Stimulators

Vagus Nerve Stimulators

Gastric Electrical Stimulation

Implantable Neurostimulators Market Analysis & Forecast by Application 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Pain Management

Epilepsy

Parkinson's Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Gastroparesis

Others

Implantable Neurostimulators Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2024 - 2035 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)

Clinics & Physiotherapy Centers

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjxr71

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.