U.S. Breast Cancer Screening & Diagnostic Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2030 - Multi-Modality Imaging Revolutionizes Breast Cancer Diagnostics, Boosting Detection Accuracy

The U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market was valued at $1.55 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $2.34 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

The U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market has been witnessing impressive double-digit growth, largely driven by the introduction of advanced technologies. The shift to digital mammography has been rapid, with digital systems now accounting for approximately 90% of all mammography procedures in the U.S. as of 2021.This transition has been supported by research showing that digital mammography has greater sensitivity, especially for younger women and those with dense breast tissue.







Additionally, digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) has become more common, as studies indicate it detects more cancers than traditional 2D mammography while also lowering false positive rates. For example, a study published in September 2021 titled 'Comparative Effectiveness of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis and Mammography in Older Women' found that DBT identified 2.1 more cancers per 1,000 screening mammograms compared to 2D mammography among older women. Moreover, the rising incidence of breast cancer and the increasing number of specialized diagnostic centers in the U.S. have been further propelling U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market growth.

Based on product, the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic, image-based market was led by the digital breast tomosynthesis segment, which held a 49.93% share in 2023. The rising adoption of digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) reflects a strong demand for advanced breast cancer screening technologies. DBT is particularly effective in improving detection rates for women with dense breast tissue, making it a vital tool for early diagnosis.



This technology helps reduce false-positive results, leading to better patient experiences and outcomes. The growing recognition of DBT's benefits, supported by clinical guidelines and increased patient awareness, drives its integration into standard screening practices, ultimately advancing breast cancer detection and personalized healthcare solutions which in result propelling the growth of U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market.



Recent Developments in the U.S. Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnostic Market

In August 2024, Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company focused on the commercialization of IzoView, a breast computed tomography (CT) imaging system, announced its pursuit of a regulatory strategy in the U.S. and EU to launch IzoView as a diagnostic device for patients with dense breast tissue, a common variation that increases the risk of developing breast cancer. The company's updated regulatory approach aims to position IzoView Breast CT for market entry as a diagnostic imaging tool to be used alongside digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), specifically for patients with dense breast tissue classified as BI-RADS C and D.

In March 2024, Mammotome introduced the LumiMARK Biopsy Site Marker, a unique tissue marker designed to be distinct from every angle under ultrasound, mammography, and magnetic resonance.

In November 2023, GE HealthCare launched a new all-in-one artificial intelligence (AI) application platform designed to assist clinicians in breast cancer detection and enhance workflow efficiency MyBreastAI Suite. This initial release includes three AI applications from iCAD, i.e., ProFound AI for DBT, SecondLook for 2D Mammography, and PowerLook Density Assessment. Together, these tools aim to support early detection, improve patient outcomes, and boost operational productivity in radiology departments.

In February 2023, Neodynamics formed a partnership with Uniphar Group, a global leader in distribution and logistics. This collaboration aims to facilitate the U.S. launch of NeoNavia, their cutting-edge pulse biopsy system.

Market Drivers in the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market:



Growing Incidence of Breast Cancer: The increasing incidence of breast cancer in the U.S. has been a significant factor driving the growth of the breast cancer screening and diagnostic market. According to statistics published by the American Cancer Society in January 2024, there were over 300,000 new cases of breast cancer reported, alongside a continuing prevalence of 3.5 million cases.



This trend heightens the demand for early detection technologies, prompting healthcare facilities to invest more in advanced diagnostic tools such as mammography, MRI, and ultrasound. Also, as breast cancer rates rise, the need for early and accurate detection becomes critical, contributing to substantial growth in the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market. Healthcare providers are thus motivated to enhance their diagnostic capabilities, ensuring better patient outcomes through timely and precise detection.



Market Challenges in the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market:



Shortage of Imaging Expertise Leading to Underutilization of Breast Cancer Imaging Solutions: Imaging plays a crucial role in ensuring quality cancer care, but it faces significant challenges in both developing and developed countries. Projections from the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) indicate that the U.S. may encounter a physician shortage of between 37,800 and 124,000 by 2034, with radiology alone expected to see a deficit of 10,300 to 35,600 physicians. The AAMC also identifies issues such as physician burnout and an aging workforce as major factors contributing to these shortages.



Additionally, research published in July 2023 by the American College of Radiology highlights the effects of these workforce challenges, specifically on radiology. For example, Montana reported the highest attrition rate, with 25.4% of radiologists, i.e., 16 out of 63, leaving the profession. This situation underscores the critical shortage and high turnover rates in radiology, reflecting broader national concerns about physician shortages and the urgent need for effective strategies to address these workforce issues.



Market Opportunities in the U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market:



Utilization of Multi-Modality Imaging for Breast Cancer Screening: The integration of multi-modality imaging in breast cancer screening and diagnosis marks a significant advancement in the field. This approach enhances diagnostic accuracy, aids in precise surgical planning, and facilitates personalized patient care, ultimately leading to better outcomes for those with breast cancer. As technology continues to advance, the role of multi-modality imaging in managing breast cancer is expected to grow, further improving the quality and effectiveness of care.



Additionally, the development and incorporation of multimodal diagnostic imaging systems have been driving major improvements in breast cancer screening and diagnosis. These systems combine various imaging techniques, such as mammography, ultrasound, and tomosynthesis, into a single platform, offering a comprehensive evaluation of breast tissue. This holistic approach boosts diagnostic accuracy, especially in challenging cases involving dense breast tissue, and enhances early detection rates.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts, who have analyzed company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some prominent names established in U.S. breast cancer screening and diagnostic market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc.

Planmed Oy

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Mammotome, a Danaher Corporation company

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Metaltronica S.p.A.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 288 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Definition



3. Key Questions Answered



4. Research Methodology



5. Breast Cancer Overview

5.1 Breast Cancer Incidence (by Age Group)

5.2 Breast Cancer Incidence (by Ethnicity)

5.3 Breast Cancer Incidence (by State)

5.4 Breast Cancer Prevalence (by Age Group)

5.5 Breast Cancer Prevalence (by Ethnicity)

5.6 Breast Cancer Prevalence (by State)



6. Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Guidelines

6.1 American Cancer Society

6.2 NCCN Guidelines



7. U.S. Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnostic, Image-Based Market

7.1 X-Ray

7.2 Ultrasound

7.3 MRI Coils

7.4 Others



8. Breast Biopsy

8.1 Breast Imaging and Biopsy Emerging Trends

8.2Breast Imaging Insurance Coverage



9. Market Dynamics

9.1 Key Market Drivers

9.2 Key Market Restraints

9.3 Key Market Opportunities



10. U.S. Breast Mammography Market

10.1 Conventional 2D Mammography

10.2 Overview

10.3 Installed base (by State)

10.4 Imaging Volume (by State)

10.5 Facility Count (by State)

10.6 Market Size and Growth Potential by Region

10.7 Conventional 2D Mammography (by End User)

10.8 Competitive Landscape



11. Digital Breast Tomosynthesis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Installed base (by State)

11.3 Imaging Volume (by State)

11.4 Facility Count (by State)

11.5 Market Size and Growth Potential by Region

11.6 Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (by End User)



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Hologic, Inc.

12.2 Siemens Healthineers AG

12.3 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

12.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

12.5 Canon Inc.

12.6 Metaltronica S.p.A.

12.7 Planmed Oy



13. Contrast-Enhanced Digital Mammography

13.1 Overview

13.2 Imaging Volume (by State)

13.3 Facility Count (by State)

13.4 Market Size and Growth Potential by Region



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Hologic, Inc.

14.2 Siemens Healthineers AG

14.3 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

14.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation



15. U.S. Image-Guided Breast Biopsy Market

15.1 Overview

15.2 Market Size and Growth Potential (by Product)

15.3 Market Size and Growth Potential ( by Region)

15.4 Market Size and Growth Potential (by End User)

15.5 Installed base (by State)

15.6 Biopsy Volume (by State)

15.7 Facility Count (by State)



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1 Hologic, Inc.

16.2 Danaher Corporation (Mammotome)

16.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company



17. Contrast-Enhanced Mammography-Guided Biopsy

