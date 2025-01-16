United States Influenza Vaccines Market Research 2025 Featuring Sanofi Pasteur, GSK, Seqirus, AstraZeneca - Size, Shares Data, Latest Trends, Insights, Growth Potential, CAGR Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2025: Industry Size, Market Shares Data, Latest Trends, Insights, Growth Potential, CAGR Forecasts to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The influenza vaccines market in the United States has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors including heightened public awareness of infectious diseases and the ongoing innovations in vaccine technology. As of 2024, the market is estimated to be valued at approximately US$ 4.78 billion, reflecting a positive trajectory in terms of demand and accessibility. This growth is expected to continue, with projections indicating that the market could reach around US$ 9.66 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8% from 2025-2033.

A key contributor to this upward trend is the increasing incidence of influenza outbreaks and the resulting need for immunization among diverse demographics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) emphasizes the importance of vaccination, which, combined with government initiatives promoting vaccine accessibility, is vital for maintaining public health standards. Additionally, advancements in vaccine formulation, including the development of quadrivalent vaccines that protect against four strains of influenza, are anticipated to enhance market appeal, further driving vaccination rates.

Moreover, the United States has seen an influx of new players in the influenza vaccines sector, alongside traditional manufacturers, leading to increased competition and innovation. The landscape of the industry is increasingly shaped by strategic partnerships and collaborations, aimed at enhancing research and development capabilities. As more organizations engage in the production of influenza vaccines, the competition is likely to yield a greater variety of vaccine options available to consumers, thereby expanding the market.

Technological advancements, particularly in the field of mRNA vaccines, are further changing the dynamics of vaccine development. The successful deployment of mRNA technology during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened opportunities for similar approaches in the influenza vaccine space. These advancements are expected to enhance immunogenicity and reduce the time needed for vaccine development, thereby positioning the market for accelerated growth in the coming years. Overall, the United States influenza vaccines market is on an upward path, bolstered by enhanced awareness, innovation, and strategic collaborations.

Latest Trends in the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

The landscape of the influenza vaccine market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by various emerging trends. One of the most notable advancements is in vaccine technology. Innovations such as mRNA technology, previously spotlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, have gained attention in the realm of influenza vaccination. These advancements aim to enhance the efficacy and speed of vaccine development, potentially leading to more effective annual vaccines tailored to evolving virus strains.

Another significant trend is the increasing demand for personalized medicine in vaccine administration. With an escalating understanding of genetic variations among individuals, there is a push towards developing personalized vaccines which align with individual immune profiles. This tailored approach not only maximizes the likelihood of immune response but also minimizes potential adverse effects, thereby increasing the overall vaccination uptake.

Public perception is also shifting, with growing acceptance of various vaccine formulations including quadrivalent and high-dose vaccines. The increase in awareness through public health campaigns and educational initiatives has led to a more informed populace that is open to receiving influenza vaccines. However, challenges persist, including vaccine hesitancy spurred by misinformation and skepticism surrounding vaccine safety. Addressing these concerns is crucial for health authorities and providers to bolster vaccine acceptance.

Moreover, factors such as age demographics and health status significantly influence vaccine uptake trends. The growing elderly population, coupled with rising chronic illnesses among younger individuals, creates an urgent need for effective influenza preventive measures, highlighting the importance of vaccination. As research continues to shed light on these trends, understanding them will be critical for stakeholders aiming to navigate the future landscape of the influenza vaccine market successfully.

United States Influenza Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape

The influenza vaccines market in the United States is characterized by the presence of several key players, each contributing to the competitive landscape through distinct strategies and market shares. The leading manufacturers include prominent pharmaceutical companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasteur, AstraZeneca and Seqirus, which together dominate a significant portion of the market. As of 2024, these companies hold a large market share, driven by their extensive product portfolios and robust distribution networks.

The competitive strategies employed by manufacturers, including pricing models, promotional activities, and collaborations with healthcare entities, are instrumental in shaping the dynamics of the influenza vaccines market in the United States.

Scope of the Report

The United States influenza vaccine market: size, insights, analysis and forecast, 2019 - 2033

Number of people vaccinated with influenza vaccines in the United States and forecast, 2019 - 2033

Analyzes children in the United States vaccinated with influenza vaccines and projections, 2019 - 2033

Analyzes adults in the United States who are vaccinated with influenza vaccines and predicts 2019 - 2033

Key growth drivers and challenges of the influenza vaccine market in the United States

The United States influenza vaccines price analysis, trends and insights

Production, supply and distribution of influenza vaccines in the United States (by company)

The United States flu vaccines distribution and demand analysis

Impact of vaccination effectiveness and diagnostics

Thoroughly assesses of the distribution channel and technique of the influenza vaccination in the United States

Reimbursement environment in the influenza vaccines market in the United States

Regulatory outline of the United States influenza vaccines market

Important deals and agreements in the influenza vaccines market

An insightful analysis of promising influenza vaccines in clinical development

Examine the most latest clinical trials of the influenza vaccines

An all-inclusive list of the key players along with the analysis of their current vaccines portfolios, promising vaccines in the clinical development, influenza vaccines market value, and recent development

An insightful analysis of the emerging players along with the analysis of their promising vaccines in the clinical development, phase, platform technology, and recent development

Top and Emerging Player's Profiles

Sanofi Pasteur

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Seqirus (CSL Limited)

AstraZeneca

Novavax

Medicago

Moderna Inc

Pneumagen

Daiichi-Sankyo

Altimmune

FluGen

Imutex

EpiVax, Inc

Versatope Therapeutics, Inc

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $9.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United States Influenza Vaccines Market Size, Insights, Analysis, and Forecasts (2019 - 2033)

5. United States Number of Persons Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines (2019 - 2033)

5.1 Number of Children Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

5.2 Number of Adults Vaccinated with Influenza Vaccines

6. Key Market Growth Drivers and Challenges of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Challenges

7. United States Influenza Vaccines Pricing Analysis, Trends and Insights

8. United States Influenza Vaccines Production, Supply, and Allocation (By Companies), 2014 - 2024

9. United States Influenza Vaccines Distribution and Demand Analysis 2010 - 2024

10. Effectiveness of Influenza Vaccines in the United States, 2004 - 2024

11. Rapid Diagnostic Testing for the Management of Influenza

12. Distribution Channel and Technique Detailed Insights of Influenza Vaccination in the United States

13. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

14. Regulatory Framework of the United States Influenza Vaccines Market

15. Major Deals and Agreement Activities in the Influenza Vaccines Market

15.1 Merger and Acquisitions

15.2 Collaboration Deals

15.3 Licensing Agreement

15.4 Exclusive Agreement

15.5 Distribution Agreement

16. Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

17. Influenza Vaccines Clinical Trial Insights by Phase, Company and Country

17.1 Year 2024

17.2 Year 2023

17.3 Year 2022

17.4 Year 2021

18. Key Company Profiles

18.1 Sanofi Pasteur

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Influenza Vaccines Portfolio

18.1.3 Influenza Vaccines Sales Value Analysis

18.1.4 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

18.1.5 Recent Development

18.2 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

18.3 Seqirus

18.4 AstraZeneca

19. Emerging Company Profiles

19.1 Novavax

19.1.1 Business Overview

19.1.2 Promising Influenza Vaccines in the Clinical Development

19.1.3 Recent Development

19.2 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

19.3 Medicago

19.4 Moderna Inc

19.5 Pneumagen

19.6 Altimmune

19.7 Daiichi Sankyo

19.8 FluGen

19.9 Imutex

19.10 EpiVax

19.11 Versatope Therapeutics, Inc.

