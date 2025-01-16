Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects, Worldwide, 2024-2028: Assess Your Competitor's Upcoming Petrochemical Projects

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Petrochemicals New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Developing countries such as China, India, Russia, and Iran are the key players in global petrochemical capacity growth due to their rapid economic expansion and rising demand for petrochemical products.
China and India are heavily investing in their petrochemical capacities to reduce import reliance and attract further investments. Abundant natural gas reserves in Iran and Russia provide a competitive edge in producing petrochemical feedstocks, making it an attractive investment location.
Consequently, these countries dominate capacity additions of key petrochemical commodities from upcoming projects anticipated to start operations by 2028.
Scope
- Global petrochemicals projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2024-2028
- Global petrochemicals projects cost by type, region, and key countries for the period 2024-2028
- Global petrochemicals projects capacity additions by type, and key countries for major commodities in the outlook period
- Key projects details for major petrochemical commodities - methanol, ethylene, polypropylene, urea, propylene, polyethylene, and ammonia - that are expected to start operations during 2024-2028
Key Topics Covered
1. Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook to 2028
- Key Highlights
- Global Petrochemicals Projects Outlook by Type and Key Commodities
- Petrochemicals Projects Cost Outlook by Type, Region, and Key Countries
2. Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Polypropylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Polypropylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Polypropylene Projects
3. Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Polyethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Polyethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Polyethylene Projects
4. Global Propylene Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Propylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Propylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Propylene Projects
5. Global Ethylene Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Ethylene Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Ethylene Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Ethylene Projects
6. Global Ammonia Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Ammonia Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Ammonia Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Ammonia Projects
7. Global Methanol Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Methanol Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Methanol Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Methanol Projects
8. Global Urea Projects Outlook to 2028
- Global Urea Projects Outlook by Type and Development Stage
- Global Urea Projects Capacity and Cost Outlook by Type and Key Countries
- Major Urea Projects
List of Tables
- Major polypropylene projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major polyethylene projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major propylene projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major ethylene projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major ammonia projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major methanol projects globally, 2024-2028
- Major urea projects globally, 2024-2028
List of Figures
- Global petrochemicals projects count by project type and key commodities, 2024-2028
- Global petrochemicals projects outlook by development stage, 2024-2028
- Global petrochemicals projects cost outlook by project type, region, and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global polypropylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global polypropylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global polyethylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global polyethylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global propylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global propylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global ethylene projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global ethylene projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global ammonia projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global ammonia projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global methanol projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global methanol projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
- Global urea projects count by project type and development stage, 2024-2028
- Global urea projects capacity and cost outlook by project type and key countries, 2024-2028
