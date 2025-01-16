Growth Trends in the External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Market, 2024-2029 - EASM Growth Accelerates with Rising Digital Complexity and Advanced AI Capabilities

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Attack Surface Management (EASM) Sector, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The need for EASM has expanded well beyond compliance and the outdated practice of manually tracking digital assets in Excel; it is now a foundational element of modern cybersecurity. As digital transformation accelerates - through cloud migration, IoT, AI, and remote work - organizations' digital footprints are growing at unprecedented rates. This expansion, coupled with rising IT complexity and reliance on third-party vendors, has created vulnerabilities across a wider range of attack vectors. Traditional perimeter-based security is no longer sufficient as attackers increasingly target weaknesses in exposed assets like domains, mobile apps, social media profiles, and supply chains, raising the risks of phishing attacks, data breaches, and third-party compromises.



A reactive approach to security is financially unsustainable, with the average breach now costing organizations $4.45 million per incident (IBM, 2023). Proactively managing external risks, including misconfigurations and third-party vulnerabilities, is essential to minimize revenue losses, operational disruptions, and brand damage. EASM allows organizations to take a comprehensive approach to secure digital assets beyond traditional perimeters by providing crucial visibility into emerging threats and reinforcing defenses in real time.



Historically, EASM operated separately from related fields like vulnerability management (VM), automated security validation (ASV), cyber threat intelligence (CTI), and digital risk protection (DRP). However, these areas are converging now to form integrated security platforms that deliver more cohesive and effective risk management.



The EASM market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the proliferation of external attack surfaces and advances in AI. North America currently leads in EASM adoption, followed closely by Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with notable growth potential in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America (LATAM). High-risk and highly regulated sectors like finance, government, and technology are leading adopters of EASM solutions due to stringent regulatory requirements and heightened exposure to cyber threats.



In conclusion, EASM is poised for substantial growth as organizations increasingly recognize its essential role in comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity. This demand is fueled by the diverse security needs of various industries and the intricate challenges presented by a globalized, digital-first economy.



Key Topics Covered



Growth Opportunities: Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the EASM Sector

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EASM Industry

Insights for CISOs

Threat Landscape Overview

Market Overview

Types of EASM Vendors

The EASM Cycle

Governance Use Cases

Operational Use Cases

Offensive Security Use Cases

Points of Differentiation

Ecosystem in the EASM Sector

Distribution Channels

Competitive Environment

Key Vendors

Growth Generator in the EASM Sector

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator LATAM

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator APAC

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the EASM Sector

Growth Opportunity 1: Lead the Development of AI-enabled EASM Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 2: Adopt Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI) and Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Marketing Campaigns

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16sfgv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.