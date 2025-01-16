Pump and Dispenser Market to Reach USD 14.8 Billion by 2035 with a 4.3% CAGR: Driven by Innovation and Demand for Hygiene Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pump and dispenser market is poised for significant growth, with its market size projected to increase from USD 9.7 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 14.8 billion by 2035. According to market analysis, sales are expected to rise steadily at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

In 2024, the pump and dispenser market generated revenue of USD 9.3 billion, reflecting robust demand across various industries, including personal care, pharmaceuticals, household products, and food and beverages. This sustained growth can be attributed to the rising demand for convenient and efficient dispensing solutions, increased consumer focus on hygiene, and advancements in packaging technologies.

The pump and dispenser market encompasses a wide range of products designed for precise and convenient dispensing of liquids, gels, and creams. These solutions are widely used in personal care products such as shampoos, liquid soaps, and lotions, as well as in household cleaning agents and food-grade dispensers for syrups, oils, and condiments.

Factors Driving Growth of the Pump and Dispenser Market Include

• Growing demand for efficient dispensing equipment in cosmetics & personal care, automotive, chemical, and automotive sectors

• Rising interest in packaging that is easy to use and convenient

• Increasing need for novel liquid pumping devices in the chemical industry

• Availability of heavy-duty pumps & dispensers suitable for laboratory reagents, industrial chemicals, oils, and others.

• Surging demand for sanitizer dispensing pumps, as well as lotion dispensing pumps

• Development of novel pumps and dispensers with features such as automated dispensing

• Booming e-commerce sector

• Decline in pump & dispenser prices

Pump and Dispenser Market Trends

• Growing focus on convenience and hygiene

• Innovation in liquid dispensing technologies, including pumps

• Surging demand for industrial pumping systems and dispensing machinery

• Escalating popularity of automatic dispensing solutions, including automatic soap dispensers

• Rising need for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions globally

• Increasing demand for automatic water dispenser pumps

• Development of novel pumps and other fluid delivery systems

"The pump and dispenser market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing demand in personal care, food, and industrial sectors. With rising focus on convenience and hygiene, innovation in sustainable and smart dispensing solutions is key to future expansion." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Takeaways From the Pump and Dispenser Market

The global pump and dispenser market grew at a CAGR of 3% between 2020 and 2024.

By 2024, the market value of pumps and dispensers reached USD 9.3 billion.

The UK pump and dispenser market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% during the evaluation period.

China's personal care & cosmetics industry presents significant growth opportunities, with the market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the evaluation period.

Plastic is projected to dominate in terms of material, holding a 61.5% market share by 2035.

Among application formats, body lotions are expected to lead, accounting for 17.3% of the market by the end of 2035.

Understanding Crucial Drivers Impacting Global Pump and Dispenser Market

Growing Popularity of Premiumization and Smart Packaging



Luxury packaging of beauty cosmetics and other products, such as perfumes, is constantly gaining the attention of customers and resulting in impulse purchases of the product. Thus, cosmetics and perfumer manufacturers focus on ensuring premium quality packaging of their products. This is expected to elevate demand for pumps & dispensers.

The The global luxury packaging market for cosmetics and perfumes is estimated to increase significantly during the forecast period. This is because consumers are seeking good luxury cosmetics and personal care products with a sense of craftsmanship, beauty, and respect from the brands.

The expansion of the luxury packaging market, in turn, is expected to boost sales of smart pumps and dispensers to ensure quality packaging. Another key factor anticipated to fuel demand for pumps and dispensers is the rising popularity of smart packaging solutions .

Rising Consumption of Deodorants to Offer Substantial Profits



The surging demand for deodorants is proving to be a catalyst for the growth of the pump and dispenser market, offering manufacturers a lucrative opportunity for growth. This is because deodorant manufacturers often use pumps & dispensers for their products.

Deodorants have evolved beyond being just a personal hygiene product. They have become a lifestyle essential in today's fast-paced world. This shift in consumer behavior is driven by a desire for enhanced self-confidence, a focus on personal grooming, and the need to combat the challenges of urban living.

The competition among manufacturers to create efficient, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing dispensers is intensifying, creating a dynamic landscape within the industry. The incorporation of smart technology into dispensers, offering features such as dosage control and usage tracking, is expected to further fuel the market's growth.

Airless Pump Solutions Propel Growth in the Global Pump and Dispenser Market

The global pump and dispenser market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rising demand for versatile airless pump solutions across various industries, including personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food packaging. With their superior functionality and ability to dispense precise amounts without contamination, airless pumps are rapidly becoming a preferred choice for both manufacturers and consumers.

Airless pumps offer numerous benefits, such as enhanced product preservation by minimizing air exposure, extended shelf life, and sustainable packaging solutions. These features have not only made them popular in high-end cosmetic and skincare products but have also paved the way for broader adoption in sectors like pharmaceuticals, where precision and hygiene are critical.

Additionally, the growing trend of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging has further fueled the demand for airless pumps, as they often come with refillable and recyclable options. Leading manufacturers are investing in innovation to offer customizable designs, advanced materials, and improved ergonomics, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.

Key Challenges in the Pump and Dispenser Market

Technological Advancements and Integration : The need to continuously upgrade pump and dispenser technology to meet evolving industry standards (such as automation, IoT, and remote monitoring) presents a significant challenge. Integrating these advancements into existing systems while maintaining reliability can be complex and costly.

: The need to continuously upgrade pump and dispenser technology to meet evolving industry standards (such as automation, IoT, and remote monitoring) presents a significant challenge. Integrating these advancements into existing systems while maintaining reliability can be complex and costly. Regulatory Compliance : Compliance with stringent environmental, safety, and fuel dispensing regulations (e.g., for emissions and hazardous materials) can be challenging, especially as these regulations evolve. Ensuring pumps and dispensers meet local and global standards requires ongoing investment in compliance and certifications.

: Compliance with stringent environmental, safety, and fuel dispensing regulations (e.g., for emissions and hazardous materials) can be challenging, especially as these regulations evolve. Ensuring pumps and dispensers meet local and global standards requires ongoing investment in compliance and certifications. Maintenance and Downtime : Frequent maintenance, repairs, and potential downtime of pumps and dispensers can result in decreased operational efficiency and increased costs for businesses. Managing maintenance schedules and minimizing downtime while ensuring that equipment is always functional can be a significant operational challenge.

: Frequent maintenance, repairs, and potential downtime of pumps and dispensers can result in decreased operational efficiency and increased costs for businesses. Managing maintenance schedules and minimizing downtime while ensuring that equipment is always functional can be a significant operational challenge. Consumer Demand for Faster Transactions: With the growing demand for quicker fuel transactions and more efficient dispensing systems, manufacturers and service providers face pressure to design pumps that offer faster, more accurate, and secure transactions. This requires innovation in pump design and payment integration.





Competitive Landscape

Key players in the pump and dispenser business are creating and bringing new products into the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Players in Pump and Dispenser Market

Silgan Holdings Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Rinke

DARIN CO., Ltd

Richmond Containers CTP Ltd

TAPLAST S.r.l.

Frapak Packaging B.V.

PKP Plastic Products Inc.

Unicom International

TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Sun-Rain Industrial Co., Ltd

Scopenext Ltd

Ningbo Song Mile Packaging Co., Ltd.

Sanjiaozhou Enterprise

Guangdong Standard Fluid System Company Limited., Ltd



Key Developments in Pump and Dispenser Market

In December 2024, Richmond launch Dawn Airless Range of mono-material PE airless bottles and pumps.

In September 2024, Silgan Holdings Inc. launch of ReVive™ 1.4cc a fully recyclable dispenser at luxe pack monaco. This dispenser has all-plastic refill system using the company’s patented lifecycle™ technology.

Pump and Dispenser Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the pump and dispenser market is divided into trigger pumps, lotions and cream pumps, mist spray pumps, bottle top, crimp dispenser, burette and others.

By Material Type:

In terms of material type, the pump and dispenser is segmented into plastic, metal and glass.

By Application:

The pump and dispenser includes body lotions, hand care lotions, reagents, perfumes and deodorant, liquid soap, shampoos and conditioners, eye care, disinfectants and cleaning solutions, lubricants, pesticides and insecticides and room fresheners.

By End Use:

Some of end users in the pump and dispenser include homecare, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and fertilizers, laboratories, automotive and other.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

German Translation

Der globale Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen ist bereit für ein erhebliches Wachstum, wobei seine Marktgröße voraussichtlich von 9,7 Mrd. USD im Jahr 2025 auf beeindruckende 14,8 Mrd. USD bis 2035 steigen wird. Laut Marktanalyse wird erwartet, dass der Umsatz im Prognosezeitraum von 2025 bis 2035 mit einer CAGR von 4,3 % stetig steigen wird.

Im Jahr 2024 erwirtschaftete der Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen einen Umsatz von 9,3 Mrd. USD, was die robuste Nachfrage in verschiedenen Branchen widerspiegelt, darunter Körperpflege, Pharmazeutika, Haushaltsprodukte sowie Lebensmittel und Getränke. Dieses anhaltende Wachstum ist auf die steigende Nachfrage nach bequemen und effizienten Dosierlösungen, den verstärkten Fokus der Verbraucher auf Hygiene und die Fortschritte in der Verpackungstechnologie zurückzuführen.

Der Markt für Pumpen und Spender umfasst eine breite Palette von Produkten, die für die präzise und bequeme Abgabe von Flüssigkeiten, Gelen und Cremes entwickelt wurden. Diese Lösungen werden häufig in Körperpflegeprodukten wie Shampoos, Flüssigseifen und Lotionen sowie in Haushaltsreinigern und Lebensmittelspendern für Sirupe, Öle und Gewürze verwendet.

Wichtige Markttreiber:

Wachsendes Hygienebewusstsein: Die Betonung der persönlichen und häuslichen Hygiene nach der Pandemie hat die Nachfrage nach berührungslosen und effizienten Ausgabelösungen angekurbelt, insbesondere in den Bereichen Körperpflege und Gesundheitswesen. Trends in der Nachhaltigkeit: Angesichts der zunehmenden Umweltbedenken konzentrieren sich die Hersteller auf die Herstellung von recycelbaren und biologisch abbaubaren Pump- und Spenderprodukten, um Plastikmüll zu reduzieren. Bequemlichkeit und Anpassung: Die zunehmende Präferenz der Verbraucher für Bequemlichkeit, gepaart mit Fortschritten im Produktdesign und den Anpassungsoptionen, kurbelt die Marktnachfrage an.





"Der Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch die steigende Nachfrage in den Bereichen Körperpflege, Lebensmittel und Industrie angetrieben wird. Mit dem zunehmenden Fokus auf Komfort und Hygiene ist Innovation bei nachhaltigen und intelligenten Schanklösungen der Schlüssel für die zukünftige Expansion." Sagt ein leitender Berater Ismail Sutaria im Bereich Verpackung bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Pumpen- und Zapfsäulenmarkt

Der weltweite Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen wuchs zwischen 2020 und 2024 mit einer CAGR von 3 %.

Bis 2024 erreichte der Marktwert von Pumpen und Zapfsäulen 9,3 Milliarden US-Dollar.

Es wird erwartet, dass der britische Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen im Bewertungszeitraum mit einer CAGR von 4,0 % wachsen wird.

Chinas Körperpflege- und Kosmetikindustrie bietet erhebliche Wachstumschancen, wobei der Markt im Bewertungszeitraum voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,5 % wachsen wird.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Kunststoff in Bezug auf das Material dominieren und bis 2035 einen Marktanteil von 61,5 % halten wird.

Unter den Anwendungsformaten werden Körperlotionen voraussichtlich führend sein und bis Ende 2035 einen Marktanteil von 17,3 % ausmachen.

Airless-Pumpenlösungen treiben das Wachstum auf dem globalen Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen voran

Der globale Markt für Pumpen und Spender verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach vielseitigen Airless-Pumpenlösungen in verschiedenen Branchen, darunter Körperpflege, Kosmetik, Pharmazeutika und Lebensmittelverpackungen. Mit ihrer überlegenen Funktionalität und der Fähigkeit, präzise Mengen ohne Kontamination zu dosieren, werden Airless-Pumpen schnell zu einer bevorzugten Wahl sowohl für Hersteller als auch für Verbraucher.

Airless-Pumpen bieten zahlreiche Vorteile, wie z. B. eine verbesserte Produktkonservierung durch Minimierung der Lufteinwirkung, eine längere Haltbarkeit und nachhaltige Verpackungslösungen. Diese Eigenschaften haben sie nicht nur in hochwertigen Kosmetik- und Hautpflegeprodukten beliebt gemacht, sondern auch den Weg für eine breitere Einführung in Bereichen wie der Pharmazie geebnet, in denen Präzision und Hygiene entscheidend sind.

Darüber hinaus hat der wachsende Trend zu nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Verpackungen die Nachfrage nach Airless-Pumpen weiter angeheizt, da sie oft mit nachfüllbaren und recycelbaren Optionen geliefert werden. Führende Hersteller investieren in Innovationen, um anpassbare Designs, fortschrittliche Materialien und verbesserte Ergonomie anzubieten, um den sich wandelnden Vorlieben der Verbraucher gerecht zu werden.

Die wichtigsten Herausforderungen auf dem Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen

Technologische Fortschritte und Integration : Die Notwendigkeit, die Pumpen- und Zapfsäulentechnologie kontinuierlich zu aktualisieren, um den sich entwickelnden Industriestandards (wie Automatisierung, IoT und Fernüberwachung) gerecht zu werden, stellt eine große Herausforderung dar. Die Integration dieser Fortschritte in bestehende Systeme bei gleichzeitiger Aufrechterhaltung der Zuverlässigkeit kann komplex und kostspielig sein.

: Die Notwendigkeit, die Pumpen- und Zapfsäulentechnologie kontinuierlich zu aktualisieren, um den sich entwickelnden Industriestandards (wie Automatisierung, IoT und Fernüberwachung) gerecht zu werden, stellt eine große Herausforderung dar. Die Integration dieser Fortschritte in bestehende Systeme bei gleichzeitiger Aufrechterhaltung der Zuverlässigkeit kann komplex und kostspielig sein. Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften : Die Einhaltung strenger Umwelt-, Sicherheits- und Kraftstoffabgabevorschriften (z. B. für Emissionen und gefährliche Stoffe) kann eine Herausforderung darstellen, insbesondere wenn sich diese Vorschriften weiterentwickeln. Um sicherzustellen, dass Pumpen und Zapfsäulen lokale und globale Standards erfüllen, sind kontinuierliche Investitionen in Compliance und Zertifizierungen erforderlich.

: Die Einhaltung strenger Umwelt-, Sicherheits- und Kraftstoffabgabevorschriften (z. B. für Emissionen und gefährliche Stoffe) kann eine Herausforderung darstellen, insbesondere wenn sich diese Vorschriften weiterentwickeln. Um sicherzustellen, dass Pumpen und Zapfsäulen lokale und globale Standards erfüllen, sind kontinuierliche Investitionen in Compliance und Zertifizierungen erforderlich. Wartung und Ausfallzeiten : Häufige Wartungen, Reparaturen und potenzielle Ausfallzeiten von Pumpen und Zapfsäulen können zu einer verringerten Betriebseffizienz und erhöhten Kosten für Unternehmen führen. Die Verwaltung von Wartungsplänen und die Minimierung von Ausfallzeiten bei gleichzeitiger Sicherstellung, dass die Geräte immer funktionsfähig sind, kann eine große betriebliche Herausforderung darstellen.

: Häufige Wartungen, Reparaturen und potenzielle Ausfallzeiten von Pumpen und Zapfsäulen können zu einer verringerten Betriebseffizienz und erhöhten Kosten für Unternehmen führen. Die Verwaltung von Wartungsplänen und die Minimierung von Ausfallzeiten bei gleichzeitiger Sicherstellung, dass die Geräte immer funktionsfähig sind, kann eine große betriebliche Herausforderung darstellen. Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach schnelleren Transaktionen: Mit der wachsenden Nachfrage nach schnelleren Kraftstofftransaktionen und effizienteren Zapfsystemen stehen Hersteller und Dienstleister unter dem Druck, Pumpen zu entwickeln, die schnellere, genauere und sicherere Transaktionen ermöglichen. Dies erfordert Innovationen bei der Pumpenkonstruktion und der Zahlungsintegration.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Die Hauptakteure im Pumpen- und Zapfsäulengeschäft entwickeln neue Produkte und bringen sie auf den Markt. Sie schließen sich mit verschiedenen Organisationen zusammen und erweitern ihre geografische Reichweite. Einige von ihnen arbeiten auch mit lokalen Marken und Start-up-Unternehmen zusammen, um neue Produkte herzustellen.

Hauptakteure auf dem Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen

Silgan Holdings Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Rinke

DARIN CO., Ltd

Richmond Container CTP Ltd

TAPLAST S.r.l.

Frapak Packaging B.V.

PKP Kunststoffprodukte Inc.

Unicom International

TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Sun-Rain Industrial Co., Ltd

Scopenext GmbH

Ningbo Song Mile Packaging Co., Ltd.

Sanjiaozhou Unternehmen

Guangdong Standard Fluid System Company Limited., Ltd





Wichtige Entwicklungen auf dem Markt für Pumpen und Zapfsäulen

Im Dezember 2024 bringt Richmond die Dawn Airless-Reihe von Monomaterial-PE-Airless-Flaschen und -Pumpen auf den Markt.

Im September 2024 bringt Silgan Holdings Inc. den ReVive™ 1,4 ml, einen vollständig recycelbaren Spender bei luxe pack monaco, auf den Markt. Dieser Spender verfügt über ein Vollkunststoff-Nachfüllsystem, das die patentierte Lebenszyklustechnologie™ des Unternehmens verwendet.

Marktsegmentierung von Pumpen und Spendern

Nach Produkttyp:

In Bezug auf den Produkttyp wird der Markt für Pumpen und Spender in Triggerpumpen, Lotionen und Cremepumpen, Nebelsprühpumpen, Flaschendeckel, Crimpspender, Bürette und andere unterteilt.

Nach Materialtyp:

In Bezug auf die Materialart ist die Pumpe und der Spender in Kunststoff, Metall und Glas unterteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Die Pumpe und der Spender umfassen Körperlotionen, Handpflegelotionen, Reagenzien, Parfüms und Deodorants, Flüssigseife, Shampoos und Conditioner, Augenpflege, Desinfektionsmittel und Reinigungslösungen, Gleitmittel, Pestizide und Insektizide sowie Raumerfrischer.

Nach Endverwendung:

Zu den Endverbrauchern in den Pumpen und Spendern gehören Haushaltspflege, Kosmetik und Körperpflege, Pharmazeutika, Chemikalien und Düngemittel, Laboratorien, Automobilindustrie und andere.

Nach Region:

Abgedeckt werden die wichtigsten Länder Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

