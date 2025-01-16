Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies, Development of Automated Cell Processing Systems and Regulatory Support for Fast-tracking Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Vessels, Single-Use Equipment), Process (Cell Processing, Preservation, Distribution, QC), Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells), Application (Cancer, CVD), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to surpass USD 6.80 billion in 2029 from USD 4.03 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 11%.

This market is driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and innovations in gene editing tools, such as CRISPR. Regulatory support and government funding, alongside strategic collaborations between biotech firms and academic institutions, are propelling the development of novel cell therapies, subsequently driving the market growth.







The T cells cell therapy technologies segment accounted for the largest share in 2023



The cell therapy technologies market is bifurcated into three primary categories based on cell type, that are T cells, stem cells, and other cells. The T cells segment dominated the share of the market in the year 2023 due to being crucial in advancing immunotherapies, especially CAR-T therapies spurring substantial investments and technological innovations in T-cell engineering and scalable manufacturing. Advancements in CRISPR technology, ex vivo expansion, and off-the-shelf allogeneic solutions all further help in advancing market offerings.



By application, the cancer application segment accounted for the largest share in the cell therapy technologies market



The application segment in the cell therapy technologies market includes cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopaedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The cancer application dominated the segment due to increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the rising demand for innovative, targeted therapies. Advancements in cell engineering, scalable manufacturing, and emerging applications in solid tumors further enhance the growth potential of this segment. It possesses a solid clinical pipeline, and the government initiatives are very supportive with regulatory approvals for the growth of the segment.



North America: the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market



By region, the market is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the cell therapy technologies market in 2023 and likely continue to be dominant during the forecast period. North America dominates the cell therapy technologies market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of key market players. The region benefits from strong regulatory support, with agencies like the FDA streamlining approvals for innovative therapies. High prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and advanced manufacturing facilities further bolster regions dominance.

Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Fresenius SE & Co KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), GenScript (US), MaxCyte (US) and STEMCELL Technologies (Canada) are some of the major players operating in the cell therapy technologies market.



Research Coverage:



This research report categorizes the cell therapy technologies market product (media, sera, and reagents; cell engineering products; cell culture vessels; cell therapy equipment; systems & software; and other products), process (cell processing, cell preservation, cell distribution, cell handling, and process monitoring & quality control), cell type (T cells, stem cells, and other cells), application (cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications) end user (biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, research institutes, and cell banks) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the cell therapy technologies market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the cell therapy technologies market.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increased funding and investment in cell therapy, advancements in gene editing technologies, the development of automated cell processing systems, and regulatory support for fast-tracking therapies), restraints (manufacturing and logistical complexity), opportunities (personalized and off-the-shelf cell therapies, integration with digital technologies such as AI & ML) and Challenges (supply chain & cold chain management and manufacturing scalability & quality control).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on maintaining a comprehensive and innovative product portfolio offering for cell therapy technologies.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell therapy technologies market.

Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany) among others in the market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 466 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Overview

North America: Cell Therapy Technologies Market, By Product and Country (2023)

Cell Therapy Technologies Market Share, by Product, 2024 vs. 2029

Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Funding and Investment in Cell Therapy

Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies

Development of Automated Cell Processing Systems

Regulatory Support for Fast-Tracking Therapies

Restraints

Manufacturing and Logistical Complexity

Opportunities

Personalized and Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies

Integration with Digital Technologies Such as AI & ML

Challenges

Supply Chain & Cold Chain Management and Manufacturing Scalability & Quality Control

Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Product

Media, Sera, and Reagents Importance of Media, Sera, and Reagents in Cell Processing To Drive Market

Cell Therapy Equipment Cell Processing Equipment - Development of Automated and Closed-System Cell Processing Equipment to Accelerate Segment Growth Single-Use Equipment - Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Therapy to Drive Market Other Cell Therapy Equipment

Systems & Software Rising Demand for Cell Therapies to Support Market Growth

Cell Culture Vessels Rising R&D and Investments in Cell-based Therapies to Drive Demand

Cell Engineering Products Availability of Wide Range of Cell Engineering Products to Support Market



Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Process

Cell Processing Cell Expansion - Rising Demand for Personalized and Regenerative Therapies to Drive Market Growth Cell Isolation - Rising Need for Scalable, Efficient Isolation Technologies to Drive Market

Cell Characterization Increasing Demand for High-Quality, Safe, and Effective Cell-based Therapies to Propel Growth

Cell Collection Advancements in Cell Collection Technologies to Drive Market

Cell Preservation Advancement in Cryopreservation Technologies to Drive Growth

Process Monitoring & Quality Control Increasing Demand for Automated Quality Control in Cell Therapy Production to Drive Market

Cell Handling Increasing Demand for Automated, Efficient, and Scalable Solutions to Drive Market Growth

Cell Distribution Increased Focus on Transportation and Storage to Drive Market Growth



Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Cell Type

T Cells Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Growth

Stem Cells Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Propel Market



Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Application

Cancer Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Segment Growth

Cardiovascular Disease Increasing Focus on Innovative Cell Therapy Approaches to Drive Market

Orthopedic Disorders Increasing Focus on Stem Cell Therapy for Tissue Regeneration To Drive Market

Autoimmune Diseases Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Support Market Growth



Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End-user

Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies By Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market

CROs & CMOs Focus on Outsourcing to Drive Segment Growth

Research Institutes Rising Research Activity to Support Market Growth

Cell Banks Increasing Demand for Standardized Cell Lines to Support Market Growth



Company Profiles

Key Players

Danaher

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Lonza

Sartorius

Agilent Technologies

Avantor

Fresenius

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Corning

Terumo

Bio-Techne

Genscript

Maxcyte

Stemcell Technologies

Other Players

Oxford Biomedica

Roosterbio

Trakcel

L7 Informatics

Miltenyi Biotec

Repligen Corporation

Mak System

Origen Biomedical

Ixcells Biotechnologies

Korber

