Cell Therapy Technologies Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies, Development of Automated Cell Processing Systems and Regulatory Support for Fast-tracking Therapies

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera & Reagents, Vessels, Single-Use Equipment), Process (Cell Processing, Preservation, Distribution, QC), Cell Type (T-Cells, Stem Cells), Application (Cancer, CVD), End User - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cell therapy technologies market is projected to surpass USD 6.80 billion in 2029 from USD 4.03 billion in 2024, with a significant CAGR of 11%.
This market is driven by advancements in regenerative medicine, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and innovations in gene editing tools, such as CRISPR. Regulatory support and government funding, alongside strategic collaborations between biotech firms and academic institutions, are propelling the development of novel cell therapies, subsequently driving the market growth.
The T cells cell therapy technologies segment accounted for the largest share in 2023
The cell therapy technologies market is bifurcated into three primary categories based on cell type, that are T cells, stem cells, and other cells. The T cells segment dominated the share of the market in the year 2023 due to being crucial in advancing immunotherapies, especially CAR-T therapies spurring substantial investments and technological innovations in T-cell engineering and scalable manufacturing. Advancements in CRISPR technology, ex vivo expansion, and off-the-shelf allogeneic solutions all further help in advancing market offerings.
By application, the cancer application segment accounted for the largest share in the cell therapy technologies market
The application segment in the cell therapy technologies market includes cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopaedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. The cancer application dominated the segment due to increasing prevalence of cancer globally and the rising demand for innovative, targeted therapies. Advancements in cell engineering, scalable manufacturing, and emerging applications in solid tumors further enhance the growth potential of this segment. It possesses a solid clinical pipeline, and the government initiatives are very supportive with regulatory approvals for the growth of the segment.
North America: the largest share of the cell therapy technologies market
By region, the market is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the cell therapy technologies market in 2023 and likely continue to be dominant during the forecast period. North America dominates the cell therapy technologies market due to its robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of key market players. The region benefits from strong regulatory support, with agencies like the FDA streamlining approvals for innovative therapies. High prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for personalized medicine, and advanced manufacturing facilities further bolster regions dominance.
Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne (US), Fresenius SE & Co KGAA (Germany), BD (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), GenScript (US), MaxCyte (US) and STEMCELL Technologies (Canada) are some of the major players operating in the cell therapy technologies market.
Research Coverage:
This research report categorizes the cell therapy technologies market product (media, sera, and reagents; cell engineering products; cell culture vessels; cell therapy equipment; systems & software; and other products), process (cell processing, cell preservation, cell distribution, cell handling, and process monitoring & quality control), cell type (T cells, stem cells, and other cells), application (cancer, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications) end user (biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, research institutes, and cell banks) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).
The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the cell therapy technologies market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the cell therapy technologies market.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (increased funding and investment in cell therapy, advancements in gene editing technologies, the development of automated cell processing systems, and regulatory support for fast-tracking therapies), restraints (manufacturing and logistical complexity), opportunities (personalized and off-the-shelf cell therapies, integration with digital technologies such as AI & ML) and Challenges (supply chain & cold chain management and manufacturing scalability & quality control).
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on maintaining a comprehensive and innovative product portfolio offering for cell therapy technologies.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell therapy technologies market.
- Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Sartorius (Germany) among others in the market.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|466
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.03 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Cell Therapy Technologies Market Overview
- North America: Cell Therapy Technologies Market, By Product and Country (2023)
- Cell Therapy Technologies Market Share, by Product, 2024 vs. 2029
- Cell Therapy Technologies Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increased Funding and Investment in Cell Therapy
- Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies
- Development of Automated Cell Processing Systems
- Regulatory Support for Fast-Tracking Therapies
Restraints
- Manufacturing and Logistical Complexity
Opportunities
- Personalized and Off-The-Shelf Cell Therapies
- Integration with Digital Technologies Such as AI & ML
Challenges
- Supply Chain & Cold Chain Management and Manufacturing Scalability & Quality Control
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Product
- Media, Sera, and Reagents
- Importance of Media, Sera, and Reagents in Cell Processing To Drive Market
- Cell Therapy Equipment
- Cell Processing Equipment - Development of Automated and Closed-System Cell Processing Equipment to Accelerate Segment Growth
- Single-Use Equipment - Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Therapy to Drive Market
- Other Cell Therapy Equipment
- Systems & Software
- Rising Demand for Cell Therapies to Support Market Growth
- Cell Culture Vessels
- Rising R&D and Investments in Cell-based Therapies to Drive Demand
- Cell Engineering Products
- Availability of Wide Range of Cell Engineering Products to Support Market
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Process
- Cell Processing
- Cell Expansion - Rising Demand for Personalized and Regenerative Therapies to Drive Market Growth
- Cell Isolation - Rising Need for Scalable, Efficient Isolation Technologies to Drive Market
- Cell Characterization
- Increasing Demand for High-Quality, Safe, and Effective Cell-based Therapies to Propel Growth
- Cell Collection
- Advancements in Cell Collection Technologies to Drive Market
- Cell Preservation
- Advancement in Cryopreservation Technologies to Drive Growth
- Process Monitoring & Quality Control
- Increasing Demand for Automated Quality Control in Cell Therapy Production to Drive Market
- Cell Handling
- Increasing Demand for Automated, Efficient, and Scalable Solutions to Drive Market Growth
- Cell Distribution
- Increased Focus on Transportation and Storage to Drive Market Growth
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Cell Type
- T Cells
- Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Growth
- Stem Cells
- Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Propel Market
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by Application
- Cancer
- Rising Research on Car T-Cell Therapy to Accelerate Segment Growth
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Increasing Focus on Innovative Cell Therapy Approaches to Drive Market
- Orthopedic Disorders
- Increasing Focus on Stem Cell Therapy for Tissue Regeneration To Drive Market
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Increasing Funding for Stem Cell Research to Support Market Growth
Cell Therapy Technologies Market, by End-user
- Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Increasing Adoption of Inorganic Growth Strategies By Biopharmaceutical Companies to Drive Market
- CROs & CMOs
- Focus on Outsourcing to Drive Segment Growth
- Research Institutes
- Rising Research Activity to Support Market Growth
- Cell Banks
- Increasing Demand for Standardized Cell Lines to Support Market Growth
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Danaher
- Merck
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Lonza
- Sartorius
- Agilent Technologies
- Avantor
- Fresenius
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Corning
- Terumo
- Bio-Techne
- Genscript
- Maxcyte
- Stemcell Technologies
Other Players
- Oxford Biomedica
- Roosterbio
- Trakcel
- L7 Informatics
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Repligen Corporation
- Mak System
- Origen Biomedical
- Ixcells Biotechnologies
- Korber
