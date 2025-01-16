EU5 Compression Therapy (Pneumatic & Static) Market Outlook to 2033: Presents Annualized Market Revenues, Unit Volumes, and ASPs From 2018 Through 2033

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU5 Compression Therapy Market Outlook to 2033 - Pneumatic Compression Therapy and Static Compression Therapy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the Compression Therapy market.



The report provides key information and data on:

Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Compression Therapy Market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the EU5 Compression Therapy Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

This research report is segmented as follows:

Pneumatic Compression Therapy

Static Compression Therapy

This report will help you to develop:

Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Compression Therapy Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report



3 Compression Therapy Market, EU5

3.1 Compression Therapy Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Compression Therapy Market, EU5, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.3 Compression Therapy Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.4 Compression Therapy Market, EU5, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.5 Compression Therapy Market, EU5, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



4 Compression Therapy Market, France

4.1 Compression Therapy Market, France, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.1.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.1.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, France, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2 Compression Therapy Market, France, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.2.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.2.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, France, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

4.3 Compression Therapy Market, France, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

4.4 Compression Therapy Market, France, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4.5 Compression Therapy Market, France, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



5 Compression Therapy Market, Germany

5.1 Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.1.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.1.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2 Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.2.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.2.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.3 Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

5.4 Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

5.5 Compression Therapy Market, Germany, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



6 Compression Therapy Market, Italy

6.1 Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

6.1.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.1.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.2 Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

6.2.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.2.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

6.3 Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

6.4 Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

6.5 Compression Therapy Market, Italy, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



7 Compression Therapy Market, Spain

7.1 Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

7.1.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.1.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.2 Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

7.2.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.2.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

7.3 Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

7.4 Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

7.5 Compression Therapy Market, Spain, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



8 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom

8.1 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

8.1.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.1.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.2 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

8.2.1 Pneumatic Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.2.2 Static Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

8.3 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

8.4 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

8.5 Compression Therapy Market, United Kingdom, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023



9 Overview of Key Companies in EU5 Compression Therapy Market

9.1 Cardinal Health Inc.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.2 Paul Hartmann AG

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.3 BSN medical GmbH

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.4 3M Co.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.5 Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.6 Sigvaris AG

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.7 Thuasne SAS

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.8 Smith & Nephew PLC

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.9 DJO Global Inc.

9.9.1 Company Overview



10 Compression Therapy Market Pipeline Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aququ1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.