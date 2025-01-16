Automotive Cyber Security Market Forecasts 2024-2031: Growing Prevalence of Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Necessitate Robust Cyber Security Infrastructure

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cyber Security Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive cyber security market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by technological advancements and stringent safety regulations. Valued at US$3.7 Bn in 2024, the market is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 28.5% from 2024 to 2031, reaching US$21.42 Bn by the end of the forecast period.



Automotive cyber security ensures the safety of vehicle software, communication systems, and connected ecosystems. These solutions protect critical automotive data and prevent unauthorized access, contributing to enhanced vehicle and passenger security.



Key Drivers of Growth

Government Regulations: Mandatory safety features like lane departure warnings, automatic braking, and rear-view cameras are spurring demand for advanced cyber security systems.

Mandatory safety features like lane departure warnings, automatic braking, and rear-view cameras are spurring demand for advanced cyber security systems. 5G Technology Integration: The roll-out of 5G networks is enabling intelligent transportation systems and driving adoption of cyber security solutions.

The roll-out of 5G networks is enabling intelligent transportation systems and driving adoption of cyber security solutions. Rising Vehicle Connectivity: The growing prevalence of connected and autonomous vehicles necessitates robust cyber security infrastructure.

Business Opportunities

Collaborative Innovations: Partnerships such as those between NXP Semiconductors and Ford Motor Company are fostering advancements in automotive security.

Partnerships such as those between NXP Semiconductors and Ford Motor Company are fostering advancements in automotive security. Emerging Markets: Regions like India and Southeast Asia offer substantial growth potential due to rising vehicle sales and evolving safety regulations.

Regions like India and Southeast Asia offer substantial growth potential due to rising vehicle sales and evolving safety regulations. R&D Investments: Increasing focus on cloud-based connectivity and automotive software innovation presents significant market opportunities.

Challenges and Restraints

Increased Complexity: The rising diversity in vehicle types and applications adds to the complexity of automotive cyber security solutions, raising installation and maintenance costs.

The rising diversity in vehicle types and applications adds to the complexity of automotive cyber security solutions, raising installation and maintenance costs. Cost Concerns: Higher costs associated with advanced cyber security systems may pose challenges for widespread adoption.

Regional Insights

North America:

Holds a significant share of the global automotive cyber security market.

The US dominates the region due to strong demand for fleet management systems and the integration of ICT in automotive solutions.

Europe:

Germany leads the region, driven by extensive R&D in autonomous and luxury vehicles.

Europe is witnessing growth due to the adoption of advanced safety systems and increasing demand for personalized vehicle features.

India:

Expected to experience rapid growth, fueled by growing awareness of safety regulations, high production of passenger vehicles, and the rising adoption of connected cars.

Competitive Analysis

Key players in the automotive cyber security market are actively collaborating and investing in R&D to drive innovation and enhance market presence.

Notable companies in the Automotive Cyber Security Market include:

Continental

Guardknox Cyber Technologies

Vector Informatik

Karamba Security

Synopsys

Upstream Security

Sectigo Limited

ESCRYPT

RunSafe Security, Inc.

Trend Micro

Harman International

Trillium Secure Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Bosch Mobility Solutions

Microchip Technology

Aptiv

Irdeto

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Regional Snapshot, by Value, 2024

1.5. Analyst Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Impact of Ukraine-Russia Conflict

2.7. Economic Overview

2.8. PESTLE Analysis



3. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031

3.1. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, by Component, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2031

3.1.1. Key Highlights

3.1.1.1. Hardware

3.1.1.1.1. Hardware Security Modules (HSMs)

3.1.1.1.2. Secure Vehicle Network Gateways

3.1.1.1.3. Trusted Platform Modules (TPM)

3.1.1.1.4. Others

3.1.1.2. Software

3.1.1.2.1. Embedded Firewalls

3.1.1.2.2. Encryption & Cryptography

3.1.1.2.3. Biometrics & Authentication

3.1.1.2.4. Others

3.1.1.3. Services

3.1.1.3.1. Professional Services

3.1.1.3.1.1. Security Consulting & Risk Assessment

3.1.1.3.1.2. Integration & Deployment

3.1.1.3.1.3. Support & Maintenance

3.1.1.3.2. Managed Security Services

3.2. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, By Application, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2031

3.2.1. Key Highlights

3.2.1.1. Telematics

3.2.1.2. Infotainment Systems

3.2.1.3. Powertrain Systems

3.2.1.4. ADAS & Safety Systems

3.2.1.5. Body Control Systems

3.2.1.6. Others

3.3. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, by Vehicle, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2031

3.3.1. Key Highlights

3.3.1.1. Fuel-based Vehicles

3.3.1.1.1. Passenger Cars

3.3.1.1.2. Commercial Vehicles

3.3.1.2. Electric Vehicles

3.3.1.2.1. Passenger Cars

3.3.1.2.2. Commercial Vehicles

3.4. Global Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, by Region, Value (US$ Bn), 2019 - 2031



4. North America Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031



5. Europe Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031



6. Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031



7. Latin America Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031



8. Middle East & Africa Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook, 2019 - 2031



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

9.2. Competitive Dashboard

9.3. Company Profiles

Continental (Argus Cyber Security)

Guardknox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Vector Informatik GmbH

Karamba Security

Synopsys

Upstream Security

Sectigo

ESCRYPT

RunSafe Security

Trend Micro

Harman International

Trillium Secure

STMicroelectronics

Infineon Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxjimf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.