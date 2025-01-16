India PC, Mobile and Console Games Market Research 2024: 3 Report Bundle - Market Models, Gamer Behaviour & Market Insights, Updated Market Models

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Games Market Reports Series - 3 Report Bundle" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India secured its position as the world's most populous nation in 2023 and retained its title as the fastest growing video games market in Asia. Factors such as higher disposable income, the growth of internet connectivity, and low-cost smartphones are propelling India's video games market forward.

This series includes 3 reports:

Market Model Report: May 2024

Gamer Behaviour & Market Insights Report: July-September 2024

Market Model Update Report: November 2024

Key takeaways from the India Market Model Report

The Indian video games market generated revenue of $830 million in 2023, up 15.9% YoY, a slight decline from the 19% growth in 2022.

3% of gamers spend money on video games, with monthly ARRPU standing at $0.29.

The India video games market is set to grow 13.6% in 2024, with revenue of $943 million, surpassing $1 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to reach $1.4 billion in 2028, growing at a 5-year CAGR of 11.1%.

India is the fastest-growing market and is a market that game companies need to pay attention to now.

Mobile will continue to be a disproportionate part of India's gaming pie by spending, accounting for 77.9% of total revenue, followed by PC (14.5%) and console (7.7%).

Key takeaways from the India Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report

Monetization opportunities: More Indian gamers are willing to spend money for games

77.3% of PC gamers self-reported that they spent more on PC games in Q1 2024 compared to the same period last year, higher than mobile and console.

Paying female gamers spend 8.5% more per month on games than their male counterparts.

The analyst expects rising disposable incomes, along with increased high-end penetration of smartphones and mobile-first esports tournaments, will result in increased engagement, and consequently, higher ARPU figures.

Continued popularity of battle royale and shooters

57% of mobile gamers in India have played a battle royale title in the past 3 months, with BGMI and Free Fire leading the way, while 6 in 10 mobile game spenders surveyed have purchased a battle pass or season pass.

Esports frenzy in India

65.4% of respondents are engaged with esports through playing, watching, or competing in tournaments. Those that engage with esports spend 12% more on gaming, on average, compared to those that do not engage with esports.

The power of peers and influencers:

57.2% of India's gamers discover new titles via streamers and influencers.

The ability to play with or against friends online, and popularity among peers and reviewers, emerged as the two most influential factors for gamers in India when choosing a new game to play per our survey, suggesting that social elements and community endorsement hold significant sway in game selection.

Key Topics Covered:

India Market Model Report Table of Contents

About the Report

Executive Summary

Market Model Infographic

2024 Market Model

Market Model - All Platforms

Market Model - Mobile

Market Model - PC

Market Model - Console

Market Model - Export

Analysis & Demographics

Forward Looking Analysis

Gamer Demographics

Appendix

Methodology

List of Exhibits

Domestic Video Games Market - Mobile, PC, Console

Gamer Demographics - Gender, Age & Devices

Gamer Demographics - Employment Status and Income

India Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report Table of Contents

About the Report

Executive Summary

Infographic

Growth Drivers & Inhibitors

Gamer Behavior Insights

Methodology

Gaming motivation

Why gamers are playing games

Spending trends in PC gaming & mobile gaming

Games selection & discovery

The power of female gamers

Mobile Game Market Insights

Mobile games market overview

Mobile gamer survey

Spending behavior

Genre Analysis

Top in-app purchases

Top 10 mobile games in India

PC Game Market Insights

PC games market overview

PC gamer survey

Genre analysis

Console Game Market Insights

Console games market overview

Console game ownership

Esports, Livestreaming, & Internet Cafes

Esports Overview and Market Model

Esports engagement

Top Livestreaming Platforms

Hardware & Technology

Smartphone premiumization

Gaming as driver for India-manufactured laptop

Web3 and AIGC in Video Games

Localization & Payments

Localization Overview

Localized marketing strategy

Gamer Insights: Payment channels

Financial & Regulations

RMG and Video Games: overview

Gaming-specific policies

International companies tap into India games market

Increasing Investor Focus on Video Game Infrastructure

Key Gaming M&A / Investment Events in India

Appendix

About the Analyst

List of Exhibits

