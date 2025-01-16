Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:



Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies U.S. and Global Firms Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries Executive Contacts Revenues For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries Statistical Tables



Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry.

Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics

Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Air Carrier Traffic Statistics, U.S.: 2000 - April 2024

Consolidation in U.S. Airlines

U.S. Airline Passenger Activity: 2010-2044

Top Regions of U.S. Residents Traveling Abroad (Outbound): 2022-2023

Top 10 U.S. Airlines & Airports Ranked by 2024 System Scheduled Enplanements

Cruise Line Industry Overview, U.S.: 2016-2023

Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2023

Employment in the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry, U.S.: 2018 - April 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

How to Use This Book

Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry

Introduction to the Travel Industry

Discount Airlines Compete with Legacy Airlines, but the Differences Are Beginning to Blur

Major Airlines Change Strategy, Charge Fees

Some International Airlines Cut First-Class Seats and Add to Business Class/Premium Economy Now Widely Available

Private Jet Sharing and Rentals Are Big Business/Semi-Private Airlines Compete

Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders

New Aircraft Designs Offer Greater Passenger Comfort/More Efficient Engines

Supersonic Jets Fly Again

Hydrogen and Electric Powered Airplanes Are Under Research and Development

Airports Expand

China Makes Immense Investments in Railroads, Highways, Airports & Silk Road

Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer

Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Gained Popularity as Certification Standards Are Set

Luxury Hotel Chains Expanded Globally

What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers

Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options

Localization Will Drive Hotel Features, Marketing

Dog-Friendly Hotels Will Gain Market Share

Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors

Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships

Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places

River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares

Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries

New Technologies Show Promise for Port and Airport Security

High Speed Passenger Trains, Including Maglev, Advance in China and Europe

U.S. Passenger Train Projects Receive Funding, Including Light Rail and All Aboard Florida

Aging Baby Boomers Will Cause Significant Changes in the Leisure Sector, Including Sports and Activity-Based Travel

The Future of Travel

Chapter 2: Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics

Chapter 3: Important Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Contacts

Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites

Chapter 4: The Travel 300

Who They Are and How They Were Chosen

Index of Companies Within Industry Groups

Alphabetical Index

Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State

Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country

Individual Profiles on Each of The Travel 300

Additional Indexes Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Affiliations A Short Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Glossary



For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoalrz

