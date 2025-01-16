Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" book from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
- Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry.
Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics
- Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Air Carrier Traffic Statistics, U.S.: 2000 - April 2024
- Consolidation in U.S. Airlines
- U.S. Airline Passenger Activity: 2010-2044
- Top Regions of U.S. Residents Traveling Abroad (Outbound): 2022-2023
- Top 10 U.S. Airlines & Airports Ranked by 2024 System Scheduled Enplanements
- Cruise Line Industry Overview, U.S.: 2016-2023
- Estimated U.S. Hotel & Accommodations Sector Quarterly Revenues: 2021-4th Quarter 2023
- Employment in the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry, U.S.: 2018 - April 2024
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
How to Use This Book
Chapter 1: Major Trends Affecting the Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry
- Introduction to the Travel Industry
- Discount Airlines Compete with Legacy Airlines, but the Differences Are Beginning to Blur
- Major Airlines Change Strategy, Charge Fees
- Some International Airlines Cut First-Class Seats and Add to Business Class/Premium Economy Now Widely Available
- Private Jet Sharing and Rentals Are Big Business/Semi-Private Airlines Compete
- Boeing and Airbus Compete for New Orders
- New Aircraft Designs Offer Greater Passenger Comfort/More Efficient Engines
- Supersonic Jets Fly Again
- Hydrogen and Electric Powered Airplanes Are Under Research and Development
- Airports Expand
- China Makes Immense Investments in Railroads, Highways, Airports & Silk Road
- Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)/Hotels Fight to Keep Control of the Customer
- Ecotourism, Sustainable Tourism, Adventure Tourism and Volunteerism Gained Popularity as Certification Standards Are Set
- Luxury Hotel Chains Expanded Globally
- What Millennials and Mobile-Savvy Consumers Want as Tourists and Travelers
- Hotels Target Young Customers with Strategies Ranging from Micro Rooms and Hostels, to Hip Hotels that Encourage Mingling to Fitness Options
- Localization Will Drive Hotel Features, Marketing
- Dog-Friendly Hotels Will Gain Market Share
- Sharing Economy Gains Market Share in Travel with Online Sites Like Airbnb, Vrbo and Many Global Competitors
- Cruise Industry Enjoys High Occupancy and Launches New Ships
- Small Cruise Ships Feature Adventure, Luxury, Intimacy or Access to More Places
- River Cruise Lines Reap the Benefits of Low Capital Investment and High Fares
- Chinese Tourists Create Growth Opportunities for the Cruise and Hotel Industries
- New Technologies Show Promise for Port and Airport Security
- High Speed Passenger Trains, Including Maglev, Advance in China and Europe
- U.S. Passenger Train Projects Receive Funding, Including Light Rail and All Aboard Florida
- Aging Baby Boomers Will Cause Significant Changes in the Leisure Sector, Including Sports and Activity-Based Travel
- The Future of Travel
Chapter 2: Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Statistics
Chapter 3: Important Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Contacts
- Addresses, Phone Numbers and Internet Sites
Chapter 4: The Travel 300
- Who They Are and How They Were Chosen
- Index of Companies Within Industry Groups
- Alphabetical Index
- Index of U.S. Headquarters Location by State
- Index of Non-U.S. Headquarters Location by Country
- Individual Profiles on Each of The Travel 300
- Additional Indexes
- Index of Hot Spots for Advancement for Women/Minorities
- Index by Subsidiaries, Brand Names and Affiliations
- A Short Airline, Hotel & Travel Industry Glossary
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoalrz
