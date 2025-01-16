Global Fertilizer Market Report 2025-2033: Sustainable Agricultural Practices and Technological Innovations are Redefining the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertilizer Market Report by Type, Category, Forms, Application, Crops, Countries and Company Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fertilizer market is anticipated to grow from US$199.82 billion in 2024 to US$279.52 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.80% from 2025 to 2033.

Growth is spurred by an increasing demand for food globally, need for soil fertility improvement, and use of sophisticated fertilizers for crop production. Other drivers for growth include advanced fertilizer application technologies and more sustainable agriculture practices.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Growing Global Food Demand



Global population growth and shifts in dietary habits are driving demand for food. To address these needs, agricultural productivity needs to be increased, which consequently results in a higher demand for fertilizers. Fertilizers increase crop yield and are, therefore, an important input for large-scale farming operations. With more land being cultivated to feed the growing population, the demand for fertilizers to enhance soil fertility and ensure sustainable production will continue to increase, driving market growth. The world's population is expected to grow by nearly another billion over the next two decades. The UN estimates that the world's population was 1.8 billion in 1915, now 7.3 billion, and may reach 9.7 billion by 2050.



Improvement in Fertilizer Technology



The various technological advancements in fertilizer production and application have significantly contributed to market growth. The innovations in fertilizer technology include slow-release fertilizers, controlled-release fertilizers, and micro-encapsulated fertilizers providing better nutrient delivery and reduced impact on the environment. These technologies increase crop yields while minimizing wastage of nutrients, which are especially helpful for the sustainable farming system. Increasing precision agriculture also increases demand in the international market for sophisticated fertilizer products, as fertilizers are used much more efficiently with precision agriculture. February 2023 Vantage Ag Liquid Fertilizer manufacturer and distributor rolled out its first product from its proprietary nanotechnology platform.



Government Initiatives and Subsidies



Governments in many countries are offering subsidies and monetary aid to improve agricultural productivity, especially in developing countries. Such policies increase the adoption of fertilizers among farmers, thus enhancing crop yields and ensuring food security. Several countries offer subsidies on the prices of fertilizers, which helps reduce their cost to smallholder farmers, leading to an increase in usage. Such policies and rural development programs increase fertilizer market growth due to widespread adoption.



Environmental Impact and Sustainability Concerns



Overuse of chemical fertilizers has added to the environmental concerns of soils degrading, water pollution, and emission of greenhouse gases. Excess Nitrogen and phosphorus compounds in the fertilizers make water leach into the water courses and cause eutrophication that kills aquatic life in those water courses. Stringent regulations on fertilizer usages in most countries have challenged market operations. Manufacturers are taking steps to produce more friendly, greener fertilizers. The shift to greener practice is slow and cost-prohibitive.



Price volatility and Supply chain disruptions



The price fluctuations of fertilizers are mostly subjected to raw material costs volatility which incorporates volatility for natural gas, phosphate rock, and potash. Political tensions, trade policies and the devastating effects of natural catastrophes can also hinder smooth supply chains, further emphasizing price instability. Such situations render fertilizers unaffordable to farmers in developing countries affecting the global food production. Manufacturers face the problem of price stabilization while keeping the profitability and ensuring a consistent supply to the growing agricultural demands.

Analysis by Segment



Phosphate Fertilizer Market



The phosphate fertilizer market is an integral part of the global fertilizer industry. The demand for higher crop yields and improved soil fertility propels the phosphate fertilizer market. Phosphate fertilizers, mainly derived from phosphate rock, are essential for plant growth, especially in root development, flower production, and overall plant health. The market is expanding because of the growing global population, the need for efficient agricultural practices, and the limited availability of high-quality phosphate reserves. However, environmental concerns and the high phosphate mining cost present market growth challenges.



Dry Fertilizer Market



The Dry Fertilizer Market is the fertilizer industry segment focused on solid, granular, or powdered fertilizers. These fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium (NPK), and micronutrient formulations, are widely used in agricultural practices to improve soil fertility and boost crop yields. The market is growing due to the increasing demand for food and the need for sustainable farming practices. Dry fertilizers are preferred for their ease of application, long shelf life, and efficiency in large-scale farming. However, the market dynamics are affected by environmental concerns, overuse of chemicals, and price volatility of raw materials. Still, the dry fertilizer market is expected to grow as technological advancement in fertilizer application increases efficiency and reduces environmental impact.



Organic Agriculture Fertilizer Market



The Organic Agriculture Fertilizer Market is growing rapidly as consumers and farmers increasingly demand sustainable farming practices. Organic fertilizers from natural sources include compost, manure, and plant-based materials. They are key in organic farming systems as they enhance the health of soils and enhance crop yields without the usage of synthetic chemicals.

Market growth factors include the rising awareness that chemical fertilizers cause harm to the environment, increased demand for organic produce, and government regulations promoting eco-friendly agricultural practices. Organic fertilizers improve soil structure, increase microbial activity, and enhance water retention, thereby helping in the long-term sustainability of farming practices.



Fruits/Tree nuts Fertilizers Market



The Fruits/Tree nuts Fertilizers Market is for fertilizers that are designed to enhance the growth and yield of fruits and nuts. These specialty fertilizers supply the crop with necessary nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and micronutrients, which are essential for fruit and nut development.

As global demand for fresh fruits and tree nuts increases due to health trends and dietary preferences, the fertilizer market for these crops is growing. The expansion of organic farming and the adoption of precision agriculture are also driving the market. But there are challenges such as growing environmental concerns over the use of fertilizers and rising raw material costs that will influence growth. Despite this, the market will keep growing due to increased demand for quality produce and effective crop management.

Geographical Analysis

Canada Fertilizer Market

Canada's Fertilizer Market has experienced steady growth. It has a strong agricultural sector that hosts massive production of crops like wheat, canola, corn, and barley. The use of fertilizers helps boost crop yields and ensure soil fertility in Canada's diversified agriculture landscape. Technological advancements like precision farming and adopting efficient fertilizer application methods drive the market.

Additionally, government support for sustainable farming practices and a growing emphasis on environmental stewardship are shaping the market. A controlled-release fertilizer production plant in St. Thomas, Ontario that opened in September 2023. CRF Agritech is the only plant in Canada that can produce custom fertilizer formulations using Pursell's coating technology.

Denmark Fertilizer Market

Environmental stewardship is growing. In November 2024, Danish lawmakers said the country will transform 15% of its farmlands into forests and natural habitats to decrease fertilizer use that has drastically depleted oxygen in Danish waters and killed a number of marine lives.

China Fertilizer Market

China's Fertilizer Market has been one of the largest, most dynamic in the world, where the country's vast agricultural production has needed fertilizers to feed and sustain its large population over the years. Being one of the world's largest producers of staple crops such as rice, wheat, and corn, fertilizers play a prime role in increasing crop yield and fertility of the soil. Advancements in fertilizer technologies, such as controlled-release fertilizers and precision farming techniques, are driving the growth of the market.

Government policies that boost agricultural productivity and address environmental issues also drive the market. China Fertilizer Market will grow strongly due to demand for better quality agricultural output and continued efforts to make fertilizer use more sustainable. Yara opened its first water-soluble fertilizer plant in China.

UAE Fertilizer Market

Growth in the UAE Fertilizer Market is seen as the country places great emphasis on sustainable agriculture and food security. In the arid climate with little arable land, the UAE has invested in modern technologies for farming and controlled environment agriculture to ensure high yields in crops. Fertilizers play a critical role here, as they enhance the fertility of the soil and support high-value crops such as vegetables, fruits, and herbs.

The demand for fertilizers in the UAE is growing due to the government's encouragement of adopting modern agricultural techniques and promoting initiatives such as hydroponics and vertical farming. In addition, the population growth in the UAE and its focus on reducing food imports also contribute to the market's growth. During UAE Innovation Month 2023, Sharjah City Municipality established an Organic Fertilizer Production Unit to encourage sustainability. The unit produces high-quality organic fertilizers for agricultural projects and provides innovative solutions for managing biosolids and nutrients.

Company Analysis:

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 350 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $199.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $279.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Global Fertilizer Market and Volume



Market Share

By Type

By Form

By Application

By Crop

By Countries

Volume Share

By Type By Nitrogen Fertilizers



Type

Nitrogen Fertilizers

Phosphate Fertilizers

Potash Fertilizers

Nitrogen Fertilizers

Ammonia (N)

Ammonium Nitrate (N)

Ammonium Phosphate (N)

Ammonium Sulphate (N)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (N)

Potassium Nitrate (N)

Urea (N)

Urea Ammonium Nitrate (N)

NK (N)

NPK (N)

NP (N)

Others

Category

Organic

Inorganic

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Agriculture

Horticulture

Gardening

Others

Crop

Grassland

Vegetables

Fruits/Tree nuts

Roots/Tubers

Sugar Crops

Fibre Crops

Other Oil Crops

Oil Palm

Soybeans

Other Cereals

Maize

Rice

Wheat

Others

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

SWOT Analysis



Key Players Analysis

Yara International

K+S

CF Industries Holdings

GrupaAzoty

ICL Group

OCI

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

BASF

PhosAgro

