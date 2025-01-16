France Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report 2024-2029: Amphetamines, Antidepressants, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, PCP, Propoxphene

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024-2029 France Drugs of Abuse Testing Market for 12 Assays - 2024 Supplier Shares and 2024-2029 Segment Forecasts by Test, Competitive Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Instrumentation and Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the French drug of abuse testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: Amphetamines, Antidepressants, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxphene.



During the next five years, the abused drug testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying petition.



Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.



This report is a unique study designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends; and provides test volume and sales forecasts, by market segment and individual assay.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/psw5m

